Time to let the former president go: We have to move forward and stop focusing on Trump

News-Miner opinion: Most Americans, we suspect, are increasingly weary of the incessant caterwauling in the wake of President Donald Trump’s acquittal of an impeachment charge that accused him of inciting violent rioting Jan. 6 that damaged the nation’s Capitol and left five dead.
The political establishment in Washington, D.C., apparently still shell-shocked and jittery after four years of the Trump presidency, cannot seem to focus on anything else. It cannot let go. If you did not know better, you might think Trump was still in office despite his chaotic finale.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi have stooped to labeling Republicans who voted for Trump’s acquittal as cowards and shills, and organized and monied groups are attacking both sides. Republicans have returned the favor. Biden says he is “tired” of talking about Trump, and then goes on to talk about him and his administration. The bitter hatred for Trump remains palpable and is still making headlines.
Over the past weeks there has been vitriolic name-calling unbefitting elected officials, on both sides of the political aisle, and a call for a commission to investigate Trump and the Jan. 6 riot. There seems to be a need in some political circles to keep Trumps’ controversies noisily alive.
In the meantime, Congress is making little-to-no headway on a $1.6 trillion proposal to help Americans devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is desperate for some and getting worse by the day. There are about 11 million people unemployed across the nation. There are 38 million people on food stamps. Businesses across the country are reeling. There are growing difficulties in distributing COVID-19 Vaccine. Immigration remains a mess.
Then, of course, there are China relations, Big Tech, health care costs and the growing budget deficit. The list that needs to be addressed seems endless.
Add to that President Joe Biden’s penchant for governing by executive order and his need to destroy the energy industry. They only underscore the need for congressional focus. Do we, as a nation, really have time and energy to waste on bashing Trump, a guy who no longer is even president? Would it not be better for Washington to refocus on what the American people desperately need, leaving Trump to be Trump.
The former president, after all, is just that, the former president. The impeachment trial is over. He was acquitted. He has gone into political exile at Mar-a-Lago. What he will do in the coming years remains to be seen, but, in the meantime, the people of the United States deserve a Congress and executive branch that will begin to exhibit real leadership and address some the nation’s most pressing problems.
Enough about Trump. He is yesterday’s news for now. Congress should get back to work.