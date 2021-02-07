Thinking big on Alaska’s natural gas: Governor’s gas plan will be a boost to jobs, energy and Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: As Alaska struggles with a chronic recession, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plan to build a $5.9 billion natural gas line to move Point Thomson gas to Fairbanks to provide clean, affordable energy is a breath of fresh air, in more ways than one.
The governor says many of the required permits and research for such a project already are in place because of the years of work done on the $39 billion Alaska LNG Project, which included an 807-mile pipeline to move North Slope natural gas south to Nikiski for export to Asian markets. The future of that controversial project, which already has won Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization, is unclear.
“Backed by significant private sector interest, and the real possibility of funding from the federal government, this opportunity to create thousands of construction jobs couldn’t come at a more opportune time for our state,” he wrote in a recent op-ed piece.
President Joe Biden is promising historic investment in job creation and economic recovery, and he is expected to focus on clean energy infrastructure such as the proposed pipeline.
The governor says the state has “re-engaged the private sector in the funding and planning of this project” and slashed $5 billion from prospective costs by “applying advances in technology and manufacturing that occurred in the rapidly maturing natural gas industry.”
The line will be a “game-changer,” Dunleavy says, and provide businesses, residents and military installations on Alaska’s road system with affordable energy at a time when Alaska’s energy costs are second-highest in the nation. The average cost of residential electricity across the nation is 13.6 cents per kilowatt hour. In Alaska, the average is 23.17 cents per kilowatt hour, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.
A line from the North Slope to Fairbanks makes much more sense than the Alaska LNG Project, which did not have Dunleavy’s support. It would be a shot in the arm for the entire state and a boon for Fairbanks. It would bring thousands of jobs in all sectors. That, in a state with an unemployment rate hovering near an average of 9 percent at the end of last year. It would bring investment and new industries that rely on inexpensive energy. It would spur commerce of all kind, and finally would monetize the trillions of cubic feet of natural gas beneath the tundra of the North Slope.
In Fairbanks, a ready, cheap supply of clean-burning natural gas would go a long way toward solving our community’s chronic air quality problems caused by the pervasive use of wood and diesel fuel to heat homes and businesses in the winter.
Nothing is easy. There will be hurdles, of course.
Persuading the Biden administration, already showing itself to be against resource development, to help fund a pipeline carrying natural gas across the Alaska wilderness might be a daunting task, but one certainly worth pursuing.
Dunleavy says “this is Alaska’s time to think big.” He could not be more right.