The snow woes no one saw coming; Be patient while the city, state deal with an unprecedented storm event

News-Miner Opinion: While Fairbanks and surrounding areas continue to dig out from the record levels of snow dumped in the Easter weekend snowpocalypse that disrupted, well, just about everything, the usual questions are starting.

Why did the Fairbanks Public Works Department and Alaska Department of Transportation not do a better job of clearing snow off the streets? Where were they? Why are our neighborhood streets not cleared?

Let’s face it, everybody and everything in the borough was affected by the storm, even the News-Miner, which had no delivery service on Monday because of hazardous weather conditions across the region. Some borough schools were closed, as were the State Executive Branch offices and the Tanana Chiefs Conference building. The Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center limited its services and North Pole suspended nonessential city services.

Nobody expected such a storm so late in the season. While the official snowfall was a record 14.6 inches, besting the two-day storm record of 11.4 inches set in April 1948, in many areas over the weekend there were nearly two feet of snow, or more. Such storms are unusual, with Fairbanks usually only getting 2.9 inches of snow in April. The National Weather Service says only six two-day storms produced more than six inches of snow since 1915.

While snow-clearing crews were hard at work over the weekend, there simply was just too much of the white stuff to plow quickly.

Instead of shouting at the city and state snow-clearing crews, we should be patient — and thank them for their herculean efforts in the face of an unusual winter storm.

