The right to peaceably assemble: A just cause is enhanced through strong protest, not violence

News-Miner opinion: The right to protest doesn’t mean the right to damage and loot.
There is no right to damage and loot. It is a crime. It’s that simple.
The protests that have erupted following the killing of George Floyd, a black American, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer are understandably filled with anger and a demand for change in police procedures. There have been too many instances of people of color being mistreated, being denied basic human rights, by white public servants.
That has to change. The call for change, sadly, has been made so many times over the decades that people now are rising up like they haven’t in a long time.
But protesters don’t aid their cause when their assemblies become loot-fests or when buildings and vehicles are burned.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution doesn’t grant a right to smash storefront windows and to surge inside to plunder big screen TVs and other items. It doesn’t allow for the burning of someone’s property.
And yet that’s what we’ve seen in numerous instances around the nation.
That’s not an expression of free speech; it’s an expression of lawlessness in the guise of demanding justice.
It stains the cause. It risks driving away sympathizers.
What the First Amendment does provide is an affirmation of the preexisting right of people to freely express themselves and to assemble in a nonviolent way. Here are the words, if you need a refresher:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Those rights can be abused, as they have in protests that have turned violent. And in those instances they can become crimes.
Government, however, must be careful to avoid excess when responding to such protests. It must not, in its effort to control violence, impinge on the rights of the people to assemble.
These are tense, volatile times.
Not all of the protests have been violent, however, though those are the ones that catch the attention of the national media the most. There are plenty of examples of people protesting peaceably.
One such example happened in Fairbanks last weekend when roughly 1,000 people marched peacefully from Veterans Memorial Park to Golden Heart Plaza, where speakers called for change. The Fairbanks Police Department stayed away.
Even so, there have been reports of some tension in our community. From both sides.
As the nation grapples with a way out of the turmoil, let’s hope our state and our community can avoid physical violence and verbal abuse. Protest. Go ahead. Express your right, as the First Amendment says, “of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”