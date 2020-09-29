The presidential debates: Watch them. And bring the whole family, including the kids

News-Miner opinion: It’s one of the most important elements of the run-up to a presidential election: the debates.
The first of three presidential debates for the 2020 election occurs today, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Alaska time, from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, and moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace.
This will be the first face-to-face event between President Donald Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden, vice president from 2008 to 2016.
The debates can, but don’t always, reveal much. We can learn a little more about the candidates’ policies and about them as people. We can see and hear how they respond under pressure from a rival as well as, we hope, from a seasoned moderator.
The debates can enlighten and perhaps cause a person to reconsider a candidate. Maybe support for a candidate becomes opposition, or maybe a no for a candidate becomes a yes.
As much as the debates can enhance us as voters, they can also help educate the next generation of voters. Presidential debates may not be as action-packed as some younger viewers might like, but they can make for an educational family night and help instill the importance of being a responsible citizen and participating in our democratic process.
Here are some suggestions from the nonprofit National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance about watching the debate with your young children:
• Informally discuss the concept of the presidential debates before you watch them, especially if this will be the first time your kids or teens have watched a presidential debate. Let them know why presidential candidates debate.
• Sit down for a minute with your kids and teens and make a list of things, or issues, that are important to them and you.
• Don’t watch the debate “pre-game.” Listen and/or watch the presidential debates free of pundits and so-called political experts. Then your teens and kids, and you, can decide for yourselves what you think about the candidates and their policies.
• Ask your kids and teens if they think the debate moderators are respectful. Are the moderators well informed themselves? Are they fair in giving each candidate a chance to respond? Do they confront candidates who avoid answering pointed questions? Are they asking questions across a broad range of important topics?
• When the debate is over, turn the television or radio off. Ask your kids and teens what they thought about the debate. Which candidate cared about issues important to them? Which candidate best communicated ideas? Which candidate offered viable pragmatic solutions to important problems? Which candidate personified leadership qualities in action, tone, and bearing? Which candidate responded to questions with insight, wisdom, grace and strength? Which candidate demonstrated compassion and empathy for those in our society who are poor or have special challenges? Which candidate best articulated a vision for our nature’s future?
• Let your kids and teens voice their thoughts and opinions before you voice your own. They can then think for themselves and feel free to express those thoughts with confidence. Challenge them to make decisions based on matters of sound reason, not on surface personality issues.
Take the time to watch the debate, if you can. And if you have young school-age children, the presidential debates offer another opportunity for you to be a shining example of a good citizen. Tell your kids its the Super Bowl of politics.