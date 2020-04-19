The path to economic recovery: Getting businesses back on their feet must be a community effort

News-Miner opinion: Forecasts for the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic are grim. The impact in Alaska and across the nation was swift; the recovery will take longer.
That’s why it is so important that our local political and business leaders begin mapping out a path to recovery now, well before we begin to emerge from our homes to resume something close to a normal life.
And that is what they have started doing.
The borough’s Economic Development Commission has turned itself into an economic recovery task force with the goal of finding ways to help our local economy recover. The commission has had two meetings so far focused on just that.
It’s early in the process for the commission, but it’s important that the group continue to look for ways to help repair the economic damage and that they have support from the community.
The borough had an unemployment rate of 5.3% in December, according to the most recent edition of the borough’s Community Research Quarterly. That number will surely rise as a result of the virus-related business closures and cutbacks and the related reduction in consumer demand for some goods and services.
Tourism, one of our summer mainstay sectors, has been decimated for the coming season. It had been known for some time that the virus outbreak would hurt visitation statewide, but the magnitude became clear when Princess Cruises announced last week it would not be opening any of its five Alaska hotels this year, including the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge
Financial aid from the federal government will help tourism businesses and others, but it’s intended as a short-term fix, perhaps for just several weeks. Some businesses may be able to rebound during that period, but others might need more time to recover.
At the state level, Gov. Mike Dunleavy quickly established an Economic Stabilization Team, making its leadership bipartisan by asking Republican former Gov. Sean Parnell and Democratic former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich to lead it. The governor came out with an economic recovery plan that included a multitude of ideas, including Alaska Housing Finance Corp. mortgage relief, an emergency business loan program, an Emergency Community Lost Revenue Replacement Program, and several other items.
Federal and state aid is critical, but so are the ideas and involvement of local governments and businesses. And that’s where the borough Economic Development Commission has an important role.
Your ideas and your actions are also important.
What can you do to help? Consider, for example, helping tourism businesses by visiting your own state of Alaska. Many people, even when travel restrictions are lifted, will be reluctant to get aboard an airplane for a trip Outside. If that’s you, now’s the time to tour some of the great places of this great land.
And remember to buy local. The money you spend at a local business grows in its impact. It’s called the “multiplier effect,” because the business at which you spend your money circulates that money through the community in three ways: by paying for operating costs such as wages, by employees of that business spending their wages in the community and by the business buying things from other local businesses.
That’s powerful.
The phrase “We’re all in this together” has been used a lot in the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The phrase should also be a call for all of us to help our local businesses recover so that they can bring people back to work.