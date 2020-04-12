The others at the front line: Cashiers, cooks and more keep the community running amid the outbreak

News-Miner opinion: Countless numbers of people fill the front lines in the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 disease. These are the doctors, nurses and their support staff who are so essential to us right now.
But many others are out there on another front line during this fight, working in the businesses and government services deemed essential for meeting the basic needs of the community during the stay-at-home directive.
These people — your friends and neighbors — are cashiers and stockers at the major grocery stores and the smaller markets.
They are employees of banks and credit unions.
They are people who keep social service operations running.
They are service station attendants, vehicle mechanics and parts store employees.
They are the men and women in law enforcement and at fire departments.
They are plumbers, electricians and hardware store workers.
They are cooks and others at restaurants and diners preparing food for delivery or takeout.
And, yes, they are employees of news organizations, including those at the Daily News-Miner.
This isn’t by any stretch an exhaustive rundown of the work listed as essential under the governor’s health directives, but it’s an acknowledgment that a sizable part of the population of the Fairbanks North Star Borough goes to work each day amid the risk of being infected by the coronoavirus and developing the COVID-19 disease. The risk to those workers and to the rest of us who interact with them is ever-present.
The pandemic is far from over, which is why the need to continue with social distancing and the wearing of masks remains important. If you go into a store, pay attention to the markers on the floor that direct you were to stand. If a store doesn’t have those markers, take it upon yourself to keep a safe distance from an employee who is helping you. That may not always be possible, of course, but do what you can.
Carry a face mask with you; remember, a face mask won’t protect you from the virus, but it will prevent you from spreading it to one of these essential workers through the droplets you exhale when breathing. And it shows you care.
The governor’s stay-at-home directive is surely fraying the nerves of some people, but it’s a necessity. When you do have to go out for the allowable trips, remember that the risk you are taking likely isn’t as great as the risk taken by the person putting your groceries in a bag or punching in the cost of your supplies at the hardware store.
As so many have been saying, we are all in this together. And we’re going to be in it together for a while longer.