The numbers tell the story: We need to do better at fighting the virus outbreak

News-Miner opinion: 384 and 22
447 and 40
349 and 36
345 and 47
382 and 36
413 and 53
296 and 23
Those are the numbers for a recent seven-day period of daily COVID-19 reports from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. They are, from top to bottom, from the reports of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
The first number in each line is the daily statewide total of new cases, including residents and nonresidents. The second number is the number of Fairbanks North Star Borough cases announced that day.
The bottom line here is that the numbers aren’t good. They aren’t good at all.
We simply aren’t going to get back to normal unless the numbers come down and stay down. Our borough is way above the daily case count average threshold for being in the high-risk zone, a fact that has greatly complicated getting our students back into the schools. And getting students back in to the schools is important not only for the improved learning that comes with in-person interaction with a teacher but also for easing the strain on working parents and, to some degree, their employers.
Not enough people in our community are taking the virus outbreak seriously. Too many people aren’t wearing masks or are wearing them incorrectly. Too many people aren’t practicing good social distancing. You can see it just by looking around in public each day.
Our local leaders could be doing more to raise the alarm and encourage a better community response to the virus. It’s true that the three local governments — the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and the Fairbanks North Star Borough — are somewhat limited in what they can do. The cities could approve a mask mandate, for example, but enforcement becomes a problem due to staffing, a Daily News-Miner story in June reported officials as saying. And the borough, because it is a second-class borough form of government, has health powers that are restricted to maintaining the Fairbanks Public Health Center and to handling grant funds.
But that doesn’t mean our mayors and others locally can’t speak up continually. Surely they could also embark on a sustained public relations campaign.
And at the state level, the public health emergency that Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared on March 11 is set to expire on Sunday, Nov. 15, one week from today. There’s some quibbling between the governor and legislative leaders about extending the declaration, which gives the state additional authorities to handle an emergency. They need to resolve that standoff — and fast. The governor was scheduled to hold a news conference Friday night; let’s hope some positive action comes from it.
The governor’s declaration left no doubt that the virus would hit Alaska and that it would upend life here, writing that it “will impact every community in the state of Alaska and will significantly affect the life and health of Alaskans statewide...”
The situation certainly hasn’t improved in the months since then. As the numbers at the top of this editorial indicate, the situation has worsened.
A strong message, with the force of government behind it, is needed from our local mayors and our state leaders. That message of masks, social distancing, limiting your attendance at gatherings and keeping your bubble of friends and family small needs to be drilled in consistently.
It’s past time for our leaders to be leaders on combating the virus.