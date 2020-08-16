The new school year is here: And, oh, what a different year it will be for all

News-Miner opinion: It’s here. The new school year is about to start. Classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District start Thursday, and there’s been nothing like it.
Teachers, parents and students — most of them, anyway — usually look forward to the start of the new school year and reconnecting with each other and making new friends. That won’t be the case this year, with Fairbanks district schools starting the year with online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The implications are many.
Parents will need to pay closer attention to their children to make sure their children are “in class” and that the schoolwork is getting done. They will need to monitor their child’s mental well-bring more than perhaps usual because students won’t have the healthy social interaction that normally comes with the school year.
Parents, especially those with young children, will be needing to find a way to incorporate their child’s new at-home learning into their own work lives. And what does this mean for employers?
Teachers will have their own set of challenges. Our district had little time to adapt in March when the governor abruptly, and correctly, ordered all of the state’s public and private K-12 schools closed in response to the virus outbreak. Since then, and anticipating the new year would start with at least some remote learning, school administrators and teachers have had more time to prepare. Nevertheless, nothing can adequately replace the benefits of in-person instruction and the interaction between student and teacher.
Teachers love their students, and many spend their own money to improve their classrooms to make the educational experience more inviting. As much as remote learning might be a mental stress for students, so it might be also for teachers.
But here we are, just a few days away from Thursday’s first classes of the new year.
We will have to muddle through and learn as we go along.
There are some things we, as parents, can and should do as the year unfolds. Here’s some remote-learning advice provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• You may want to talk to school staff to learn more about what they are doing to support connection among students, interactive learning with feedback, building resilience, and social-emotional well-being for students who will not be on-site.
• If your child receives speech, occupational, or physical therapy or other related services from the school, ask your school how these services will continue during virtual at-home learning. Likewise, if your child receives mental health or behavioral services (e.g., social skills training, counseling), ask your school how these services will continue during virtual at-home learning.
• Try to attend school activities and meetings. Schools may offer more of these virtually. These meetings can be a way to express any concerns you may have about the school’s plans.
• Create a schedule with your child and make a commitment to stick with it. Structure and routine can greatly help your child from falling behind with assignments. Discuss your family’s schedule and identify the best times for learning and instruction, as well as family oriented physical activity, such as walks outside. A family calendar or other visuals could be useful for keeping track of deadlines and assignments.
• Try to find a space where you live that’s free of distractions, noise, and clutter for learning and doing homework. This could be a quiet, well-lit place in your dining room or living room or a corner of your home that could fit a small table, if available.
• Identify opportunities for your child to connect with peers and be social — either virtually or in person, while maintaining physical distance.
• Find out if there will be regular and consistent opportunities during each day for staff and student check-ins and peer-to-peer learning.
• Find out if students have regular opportunities for live video instruction by teachers or if they will primarily be watching prerecorded videos and receive accompanying assignments
• If your child has an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan or receives other learning support (e.g., tutoring), ask your school how these services will continue during virtual at-home learning.
• If you anticipate having technological barriers to learning from home, ask if your school or community can provide support or assistance for students without appropriate electronic devices for schoolwork (like a computer/ laptop or tablet).
Those are just a few of the many things to consider. It’s a lot to digest, but it can help lead to a successful — though unorthodox — school year. You can find a checklist here: https://bit.ly/342qMka.