News-Miner Opinion

The gift of buying local: Your holiday spending can help our community in this challenging time

News-Miner opinion: With the holiday season now underway with Thanksgiving behind us, consider another aspect of your gift-giving during the weeks ahead: the gift of buying local, whether in person or online. 

Buying from locally owned businesses is a gift to the people who own those businesses and those who work in them.

The virus pandemic has greatly harmed many of these locally owned retailers and service providers. Some others have closed for good as a result of the pandemic, with consumers staying home and spending less. There’s nothing we can do about those terrible losses.

But there is something we can do to perhaps prevent that fate from befalling other businesses and putting people out of work. We can do that by buying local — not just during the holiday season but whenever possible.

The holiday period, though, offers the opportunity to have a big impact.

For some businesses, income from the holiday season is what gets them through to the usual summer tourist season. But tourism took a major hit this year because of the virus outbreak, and the 2021 season is full of uncertainty.

So helping out local businesses now is more important than ever.

And it also helps our community. Spending your money at an independent local business has three types of impact that benefit the community.

The American Independent Business Alliance lists them this way:

• Direct impact: The spending done by a business in the local economy to operate the business, including inventory, utilities, equipment and pay to employees.

• Indirect impact: The conventional multiplier that happens as dollars the local business spends at other area businesses recirculate.

• Induced impact: The additional consumer spending that happens as employees, business owners and others spend their income in the local economy.

The bottom line? Buying local helps the bottom lines of local businesses — businesses that employ your friends and neighbors, who in turn spend some of their wages around town.

So buy local, either online or in person. And when you do visit a local business in person, be sure to adhere to virus safety guidelines whether the business requires it or not. We are at a stage in the virus outbreak where it is up to each of us to do what we can to reduce the spread.

