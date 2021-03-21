The censure of Sen. Murkowski: Her independent streak and Alaska’s new voting method make for an interesting 2022

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at the end of his impeachment trial.
The party’s 53-17 vote was an emphatic condemnation of Murkowsi. The party also said emphatically it does not want Murkowski to run in the 2022 election as a Republican, and it promises to drum up a candidate to oppose her.
What does it all mean? Will it have any meaningful effect? Is a vote to censure anachronistic in an age of shifting political allegiances, social media campaigns and recalls?
The party’s complaints about Murkowski have increased over the years. She supports abortion rights. Her vote helped save the federal Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. She opposed the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The final straw was her speaking critically of Trump and stepping up as the first Republican to demand he resign after the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol.
“I want him out,” she said, infuriating Republicans. “He has caused enough damage.”
More recently, she supported U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior secretary. Haaland is a passionate, vocal opponent of oil and gas development on public land.
The often-heated Republican complaints against Murkowski pop up in comments sections and letters to the editor across the state. She is not conservative enough; she too often votes with Democrats. Many Republicans argue they voted for a Republican and want her to act like a Republican when it comes to the party’s core issues such as abortion and health care.
But she has gone her own way over the years, and apparently does not intend to change course. She told reporters last month: “My obligation is to support the Constitution that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that, even if it means that I have to oppose the direction of my state party.”
Murkowski’s father, Frank Murkowski, appointed her to the U.S. Senate in 2002 to complete the last two years of his unexpired Senate term in Washington, D.C., after he was elected governor. He said he considered 26 candidates, but settled on his daughter. The appointment stirred a furor. She won reelection in 2004 and again in 2010 in a historic general election write-in campaign after losing the GOP primary to Joe Miller. She won again in 2016.
It is worth noting she did not receive a majority vote in any of her election victories. She won 48.6% of the vote in 2004, 39.5% in 2010 and 44.4% in 2016. Her strength appears to come from the center of the political spectrum, from independents, liberal Republicans and middle-of-the-road Democrats.
Many believe if she faced a rock-ribbed Republican in a GOP primary election in Alaska nowadays, she likely would lose. But that may never happen. A voter-approved ballot measure adopted in the last election could shield her in next year’s election, should she run again.
Next year’s election will be the first U.S. Senate election in Alaska under a new election regimen. All candidates will run in an all-party, open primary, from which the top four vote-getters will advance to the general election. Voters then will use ranked-choice voting to select the winner.
That new process dilutes party power, affiliation and control and could insulate Murkowski from hardcore Republicans by expanding and diluting the primary field. If she does run, Trump vows to campaign against her; Mitch McConnell says the national Republican Party will back her.
The Alaska Republican Party’s censure of Murkowski likely will have less effect on voters next year than it would have in years past, but the impact remains to be seen.
It is understandable Republicans would want their Republican elected officials to act like Republicans, but Alaska’s new voting regimen might make it easier for those who want to choose their own course while in office.
That would benefit Murkowski.