The banks are wrong on ANWR: There’s no escaping that the nation will need oil for a long time

News-Miner opinion: They couldn’t win the debate in Washington, D.C., so environmental groups have been turning to another approach to thwart oil activity in the Arctic, in particular in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
They’ve been pressuring the lending institutions whose financial support is necessary to make that activity happen.
And, unfortunately and to the possible detriment of the nation, it appears they have had some success.
At least five banks have decided in recent months that they will not invest in oil activity in the refuge. Remember these names: Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Swiss bank UBS have all said they won’t invest.
The banks say they are doing it in the name of transitioning the globe to a cleaner source of energy. A Pew Research Center poll from November reflects a similar public sentiment, and perhaps that is one source of the banks’ actions. “Overall, about three-quarters of Americans (77%) agree that the more important energy priority should be developing alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power and hydrogen technology rather than increasing U.S. production of fossil fuels.”
But think about that for a moment. Common sense says people would naturally be disposed toward “clean” energy. What many people don’t understand is that this isn’t simply a matter of turning off oil and turning on solar and wind. We’re going to need oil for a long time to come because wind and solar are not dependable, steady sources of power.
Moving the nation to a cleaner burning source of energy is a nice goal and one to which the world should aim, but it must be done in a measured way. That’s the key.
Even the oil companies themselves are getting more involved in alternative sources of energy. Take BP, for example. The company has invested in several joint ventures that produce energy from biofuels and solar.
Yes, there’s been an oversupply of oil recently as demand as dropped due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and that could lead some people to think there’s no need to consider more production. But national and global demand needs to be looked at in the long term. It takes many years — too many, some people argue — to bring a promising oil discovery into production. Development needs to occur years ahead of demand.
And if ANWR’s oil isn’t brought to market to serve the nation’s future needs, the oil of other states surely will be. We’re certain that those states would welcome the additional jobs and economic boost.
Let’s remember this about the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: It isn’t the entire refuge that is available for oil development. It is sliver, the coastal plain. And let’s also remember that this isn’t something that was just dreamed up. It was the 1980 approval by Congress of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, an act that established numerous federal conservation areas in the state and expanded others, that determined the coastal plain of the refuge was to be explored for oil development. It wasn’t until 2017, though, that the political blockade that existed since then was cleared away so that the required second vote of Congress could occur to authorize lease sales in the refuge.
Opponents of bringing ANWR’s promising oil deposit into production lost that long-running battle but, unsurprisingly, are continuing on. Their next step is to get Congress and a future president to permanently bar oil production in the refuge.
It was 12 years ago, almost to the day, that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in the Senate minority at the time, made this comment about the relationship between oil production and alternative energy: “We must expand our use of alternative and renewable energy and place greater emphasis on conservation. But it is also imperative that we increase our production of domestic fossil fuels so that they may act as a bridge to a point where new energy sources can meet our needs.”
That statement is as valid today as it was then. Big banking institutions should realize this.