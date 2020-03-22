‘... take no chances ...’: Advice from a pandemic more than a century ago is good advice today

News-Miner opinion: The message to Fairbanks residents more than a century ago amid a global influenza outbreak was similar to that of today: take precautions, don’t take any unnecessary risks.
The message came during the spread of the Spanish flu, which ran from January 1918 to December 1920. Medicine and knowledge of healthy practices wasn’t as advanced as it is today, of course, so the toll around the world was staggering: an estimated 500 million became infected, and deaths are estimated to have numbered at least 50 million worldwide. About 675,000 of those occurred in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, in a report about the 1918 pandemic, found that 962 Alaskans died of the Spanish flu in 1918 and that 151 died in 1919, accounting for 51% of all deaths in Alaska during that period.
“The first cases in Alaska were identified in the late fall of 1918, concurrent with the second wave in the Lower 48 and Canada, followed by an additional wave in the spring of 1919. Estimates of the numbers of deaths during the epidemic vary; the vast majority of deaths were among Alaska Native,” the analysis reads. Nearly two-thirds of influenza deaths occurred in what is referred to as the Nome Census Area.
Fear of the spread of Spanish flu was widespread. People were urged then, as are today’s inhabitants of the planet, to be careful.
The Daily News-Miner joined that urging with an editorial published Oct. 23, 1918, under the simple heading of “Spanish influenza.” It reads in part:
“No matter where it comes from, no matter how it may be transmitted, the people of Fairbanks are doing well to take every precaution against the plague of the Spanish influenza and to guard against its approach and prepare for handling the disease if it comes.
“If it can take off 15 of our boys in the military camps of the Outside, 15 of the healthiest and strongest men Alaska had, what could it do in a civilian camp where the sanitation and medical help is so much less than in the military camps?
“It is good news to learn that it cannot be transmitted through the mails. Nobody is apt to bring it to Fairbanks. Few men coming this way would carry the germs and few germs of that character could live through the winter trip over the winter trail unless they came in warm storage. Still, it is a good idea to take no chances other than those we have to take.”
A phrase in that last sentence — “take no chances other than those we have to take” — is good advice. Do what you can to follow the simple but sometimes inconvenient directives of government officials and pieces of advice from medical experts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
We’re all in this together, in Fairbanks, in Alaska, across the United States and around the world.