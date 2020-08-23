Susitna Dam for Alaska’s future: The reasons are many to restart this energy project

Remember the crisis of high energy costs of eight to 10 years ago? Remember the headlines about people moving out of Fairbanks because they couldn’t afford to heat their homes? Remember business owners lamenting the impact on their bottom lines as they struggled with the high cost of heating their shops?
Those dire times might have been forgotten by some people now that energy costs have been down for quite a while. Newcomers to town might not even know about that previous energy cost hardship.
We shouldn’t forget it, though. We, here in the Interior, are so reliant on affordable and reliable power — especially in winter.
The Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project — Susitna Dam, for short — is that project. But this stalled undertaking is not going to happen without a strong push from Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature, which together will need to provide the funds to move the work along to its next stage.
If you’re looking for reasons to kick-start this vital project, here are several:
1. Hydro is the perfect backup to unreliable power sources such as wind and solar. It can be turned on or increased quickly by the simple opening of a valve. Fossil fuel (coal-steam) generation is most efficient at full load, leaving no room for intermittent green power. Hydro power would make it feasible to put more green power online without reducing the reliability of the system.
2. Susitna power is green power. There is no smoke or fumes. Even nuclear energy can’t claim that.
3. The fuel for hydro is free and does not increase in cost over time like all other fuel sources. It can be quickly regulated to the benefit of the power grid.
4. Susitna would supply half the power need for the Railbelt — Homer to Fairbanks — for many decades to come.
5. The Bradley Lake hydro dam near Homer supplies up to 15 megawatt-hour power into the Fairbanks intertie at the lowest cost of any other Railbelt source even while it is still paying off debt service.
6. Susitna could have a life of 100-plus years. It would have a small footprint on the land because the lake would mostly be in a canyon. The lake would have an average width of 1 mile wide and be about 42 miles long at its maximum normal operating level.
7. Susitna would not affect any salmon runs, because there are no known salmon spawning areas above the present dam site. Why? Because the project would be built on the river far above Devils Canyon, which is a natural barrier to migrating salmon.
8. The cost has been estimated at $6 billion. Interest rates are extremely low now, which makes the Alaska Energy Authority’s proposed Susitna project financing model enticing. The agency would fund the project through a combination of bonds, loans, state investments, and other sources. Debt would be repaid by the sale of power to Railbelt utilities. Debt could be reduced further by using some of the $5.3 billion sitting in the Alaska Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account (an account different from the main fund).
9. A second intertie to Fairbanks, and other infrastructure, is required and would be part of the cost. The line could run through Glennallen, Big Delta and Eielson Air Force Base, providing earthquake and other redundancy.
10. Had we built Susitna 40 years ago when it was studied, proposed and almost built, power costs would be less than half what they are now. So why wait any longer?
11. The peak direct workforce is anticipated to be 800 to 1,000, according to the project’s website. The permanent operation and maintenance crew will be smaller.
The project has been on hold since 2017, when it reached the endpoint of the authorization granted by then-Gov. Bill Walker. Gov. Dunleavy in February of 2019 reversed that order, but neither he nor the Legislature provided any funds to further the work. So the project remains idle without about two-thirds of its federal licensing work complete.
The Susitna Dam project has been on the books for decades and been studied extensively, and many more studies would be needed, as outlined in project documents.
This project is important to the future of Alaska and its people.
The governor and lawmakers should have the Susitna Dam project as an infrastructure priority when the new Legislature convenes in January. Consumers and business owners don’t want a repeat of the previous energy crisis.