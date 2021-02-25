Stabilizing the University of Alaska system: Recovery and growth are keys to the future of Alaska

News-Miner opinion: It is more than a little heartening to hear University of Alaska Interim President Pat Pitney talk about the university system’s successes despite the health and fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and being crushed by about $120 million in state budget cuts since 2014.
Pitney, formerly a director of the Division of Legislative Finance and vice chancellor of administration at the University of Alaska Fairbanks before becoming state budget director for former Gov. Bill Walker, says when she was appointed interim president in August, the Board of Regents gave her but one charge: It was to bring stability to the system, she said during her State of the University talk Wednesday. The regents told her to manage budget reductions with an eye on the future while the university’s quality programs continue to meet industries’ highest priority workforce needs.
The task would not be easy and continues today. Added to budget cuts in seven of the last eight years, COVID-19 has cost the university $47 million, while the institution has received only $31 million in relief. The double whammy leaves the university with 2,500 fewer employees. Nearly 1,000 of them were full-time faculty and staff, she said.
Difficult decisions aimed at establishing the stability sought by the regents meant program reductions, facilities being demolished or sold, and assets being monetized. Effects are felt statewide.
It is working, she says, and people are regaining confidence in the complex statewide system, with its three universities — the University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Southeast and University of Alaska Anchorage — along with community campuses and learning centers from Ketchikan to Kotzebue.
Applications are up 10%. Admissions are up 5%. New programs are being considered. Graduations are up. Demands for teachers, engineers and health workers are up, too.
“For example, in the late 1990s we were graduating about 80 undergraduate engineers; today we’re graduating over 230 every year,” Pitney said. “We were graduating about 70 nurses every year. Today we’re graduating upwards of 260 nurses. In total, we are graduating 850 qualified health care workers every year.”
There is progress on all fronts, she says. University research brings to the system $160 million annually in federal and private funding, and there is light at the end of the tunnel for the land-grant university to receive 360,000 acres to add to its 150,000-acre land bank.
Further, the university is reaching out to school districts across the state to form partnerships allowing high school students a leg up on a college degree.
“The biggest thing is the budget uncertainty,” Pitney says. “We’re trying to bring back stability, so we can focus on core foundational programs we have. That’s where our opportunity lies to serve the state.”
All of this is good news for Alaska. It is a distinct turnaround from a year ago when the university system was in turmoil with the departure of then-President Jim Johnsen.
Alaskans should be pulling for its success. That is critically important because UA is a huge economic engine for Alaska. Its multilayered, direct and indirect impact on the state economy easily totals more than $1 billion and it is one of the state’s largest employers. It provides jobs. It prepares Alaskans for jobs and careers. It provides research capabilities and health care expertise.
Its success and growth are absolutely necessary for the state’s economic recovery. Alaskans, especially those of us in Fairbanks, should wholeheartedly support the institution for the benefits it brings, perhaps with a donation to the University of Alaska Foundation or a reminder to lawmakers how important the institution is to the state.
In the meantime, we wish the interim president well in her endeavors.