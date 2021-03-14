Spring forward, fall back, stay tired: Daylight Saving Time returns to taunt your clocks and your life

News-Miner opinion: Early today, Alaskans, and most Americans, set their clocks one hour ahead, “springing forward,” from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time, but it is a practice drawing increased fire.
The clocks will not “fall back” to Standard Time until the first Sunday in November. It is a change decried by some who see it as a horological scam, and the movement to do away with the seasonal changes is gaining momentum as more come to see them as antiquated and unnecessary.
The time switches are blamed for potential increased risks of serious heath problems, such as strokes, heart attacks and depression. There also is evidence of increased traffic fatalities and serious medical errors shortly after clocks are moved forward in the spring. Research shows there are few benefits derived from changes.
In the Alaska Legislature over the years, more than one lawmaker has tried, unsuccessfully, to kill the time change practice. The latest offering is from Rep. Daniel Ortiz. The Ketchikan independent’s House Bill 31, now in the State Affairs Committee, would adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round, putting Alaska five hours behind the East Coast, instead of four, from March to November.
Alaska is not alone. At least 32 states have legislation pending to retain daylight saving time permanently.
At the national level, the bipartisan “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021,” first proposed in 2019, was reintroduced last week by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-FL; James Lankford, R-OK.; Roy Blunt, R-MO., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI; Ron Wyden, D-OR.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS.; Rick Scott, R-FL; and Ed Markey, D-MA.
Those lawmakers want to make today’s switch to Daylight Saving Time the last ever by negating Standard Time.
The proposal would not affect time zones or require states and territories to adopt DST. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and, since 1968, Arizona, already ignore the time changes. The Navajo Nation observes Daylight Saving Time, even in Arizona, but the Hopi Reservation, entirely surrounded by the Navajo Nation, does not.
States can opt out of Daylight Saving Time, but not Standard Time. For that to change, the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966, which sets the official start and end dates of DST in the country as March and November, must be amended.
Even many countries in Europe are thinking about abandoning the time switches. A European Union poll found 80 percent of the respondents favored permanent elimination of the time changes.
The guy to blame for all this is Benjamin Franklin. While in Paris, he wrote “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light,” and fired it off to the “Journal de Paris” in 1784. It drew little attention until the early 1900s.
British railroads led the way in establishing one Standard Time in the 1800s. The United States and many European nations were not far behind. The U.S. adopted DST in 1918 to conserve energy and again in World War II.
The effects of eliminating Standard Time largely remain a question mark. What will it mean to industries tied to schedules and distant markets? How will it affect commerce and transportation? Before such a change, those questions must be answered.
While the future of “spring forward” and “fall back” is beginning to look iffy, it appears their time could be up.