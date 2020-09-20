So many options for voting: Deadlines are coming for participating in the October and November elections

News-Miner opinion: One election down and two to go before year’s end. Alaskans have wrapped up the August statewide primary election for state offices. Up ahead locally is the Oct. 6 election within the Fairbanks North Star Borough, followed by the Nov. 3 general election.
The COVID-19 pandemic has, in Alaska and across the nation, got people wondering about what is the best and safest way to vote. The answer largely depends on the virus situation in each community and on personal risk tolerance.
Whatever each of us decides, one thing remains constant: Every vote matters.
To make sure your vote counts, though, requires meeting some deadlines. Here’s the information you need to know for the October and November elections.
For the October election, you can do the usual thing and show up at your polling place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and vote in person. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
But what if you don’t want to show up on Oct. 6?
Early voting begins 9 a.m. Monday at Shoppers Forum Mall on Airport Way and runs through Oct. 1. The option is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Absentee in-person voting, which is essentially another form of early voting, starts Monday and runs through Oct. 5, excluding weekends. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For in-person absentee voting, a person must go to city hall in either Fairbanks or North Pole or the drive-thru at the Borough Administrative Center and complete an absentee ballot request form. Upon meeting the requirements, a ballot will be issued at that time. The voter will mark the ballot at that time, place it in the provided envelope, and return it to the election official who provided the ballot.
Absentee in-person will also be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 at Shoppers Forum Mall.
What if you don’t want to vote in person at all?
You can apply for an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax. An application being returned to the borough by regular mail is due by 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Applications returned by fax or email are due by noon Oct. 5. Applications can also be returned in person.
A resident who intends to vote a ballot by email or fax must return the ballot to the borough by 5 p.m. Oct. 6, which is the day of the election. Absentee ballots being returned by regular mail must be postmarked on or before that day.
For the November election, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4. You may already be registered and just not know it, however. That’s because anyone who receives an Alaska Permanent Fund dividend is automatically registered to vote unless they opt out. Alaska voters approved that practice in a 2016 ballot measure.
Absentee ballot applications sent by regular mail for the November election are due by Oct. 24. More information about absentee voting is available on the Alaska Division of Elections website at www.elections.alaska.gov.
Early voting and in-person absentee voting will be available at the Fairbanks Division of Elections office 15 days prior to Election Day on Nov. 3.
By-mail voting is increasingly popular across the nation, including in Alaska. For the August primary election, 40,722 Alaskans voted by mail. That was a huge increase from just two years earlier, when 6,942 Alaskans voted by mail in the primary election.
Many ways exist for residents to participate in the October election in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and its two cities and in the state election in November. Do your part and vote.