Slowly, cautiously, optimistically: It's time to talk about reopening Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: With new COVID-19 case numbers steadily falling in Alaska and Fairbanks, with hospital beds freed up, with increasing numbers of Alaskans being vaccinated, it is time to begin the cautious, long climb back to normalcy.
In our view, the long-awaited, measured reopening of hard-hit businesses, along with libraries, schools and government offices, while keeping an eye on infectious rates across the borough for any increases, is overdue.
Reasonable protective restrictions, along with individuals acting responsibly, would go a long way toward making such a reopening successful.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has three threat levels for Alaska communities. The “high” alert level is reached at more than 10 cases per 100,000 in population. The “intermediate” alert level is five to 10 cases; the “low” level is fewer than five cases.
Fairbanks has posted a low rate of COVID-19 test positivity, but infection numbers have averaged slightly above the “high” alert level, with infections numbering from 12 to 17 per day over the past few weeks. Why the “high” level begins at only 10 per 100,000 seems to make it worse than it is.
Based on the numbers, if we are not allowed to reopen now, then when? At what point will the infection rate be low enough to lift public health protocols? Businesses across the borough have taken a beating from the pandemic and are ready to reopen. Families have suffered from the closures and other restrictions.
Keeping in mind that more than 6,250 Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have survived the virus while 29 have tragically died, there is no doubt any movement toward getting back to normal will carry with it a certain amount of risk, especially when you factor in new variants.
For any such reopening to succeed, we absolutely must be smart and continue to do the things that helped push down the infection rate over the past weeks: wear masks; practice social distancing; and wash our hands. Those of us who have not been vaccinated must do so.
The path back to normalcy no doubt will have its ups and downs, but now is a good time to take the first steps.