Sen. Reinbold’s legislative circus act: The feud with the governor is a waste of time and resources

News-Miner opinion: The latest chapter in the state Sen. Lora Reinbold v. Everybody Else case is closed, with the Eagle River Republican acquiescing to wear a Centers for Disease Control-acceptable mask.
That, after a weeklong brouhaha with legislative leaders that had the Senate Judiciary Committee chair barred from hearings and being told to leave the Alaska Senate floor. Reinbold, an expounder of this conspiracy theory and that, previously declined to provide proof of a negative COVID test or wear an acceptable mask under Capitol rules.
In the process, Reinbold caused turmoil in the Senate, cost the state of Alaska money and stalled the legislative process, already bogged down by the House’s inability to gets its leadership ducks in a row, delaying the start of business there by a month. It should be noted at least nine legislators and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Legislature began meeting Jan. 19.
Reinbold’s simmering feud with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, though, continues.
Dunleavy fired off a blistering letter to her on Feb. 18 accusing her of misrepresenting his administration’s COVID-19 response and spreading misinformation in her committee hearings. Reinbold could hold hearings in the Judiciary Committee, Dunleavy said, but neither he nor members of his administration would show up.
She dismissed the letter as an “unnecessary political assault upon a long-term, hardworking member of the Legislature” and fumed that Dunleavy, recovering from COVID-19 himself, was being “outlandish.” The letter, she said, was an “attempt to intimidate those who question him and his administration and to silence those with opposing views.” She wanted Dunleavy to retract his letter and apologize. He refused.
Reinbold says she believes masks do little good and opposes government mandates that they be worn, although Dunleavy has not ordered them worn statewide. She also is no believer in government emergency orders or health restrictions, and has raised questions about vaccines used to battle the pandemic.
Inexplicably, for an elected official, she even counseled travelers to dodge mandatory state COVID-19 testing sites at airports. She says she brings “diversity of thought” to the table.
Reinbold, sadly, is not alone. Wasilla Republican Christopher Kurka left a House session March 15 after refusing to wear a mask, calling the rule requiring them a “thinly veiled power play.”
Alaska faces critical issues that must be resolved, and the state is short on time and money to resolve them. There is the future of the Permanent Fund dividend at stake. Possible tax levies. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A chronic, yawning state budget gap. An sputtering economy. Add to all that: Our savings accounts are drained by years of profligate spending. Lawmakers since 2003 have spent $16 billion they did not have.
From where we sit, there is little-to-no time for legislative tomfoolery or headline-grabbing antics. There is too much at stake. The people of Alaska want and deserve leadership and legislative hard work as the state winds its way through the pandemic minefield. Wasting time and money tilting at windmills only hurts us all.
Alaska needs fewer legislative maelstroms and more work.