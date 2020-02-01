Safe travels, Quest teams: The race from Fairbanks to Whitehorse rekindles the past

News-Miner opinion: Mushers and dogs will fly out of the starting chute this morning for the 36th running of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, an epic competition and adventure that will no doubt be filled with exhilaration, trepidation, successes, failures and, before it’s all done, joyful exhaustion for those who survive the 1,000-mile journey from Fairbanks to Whitehorse, Yukon.
Much has changed in the sport of long-distance mushing since Talkeetna dog driver Pecos Humphreys and his dogs became the first team to leave the starting chute of the first Yukon Quest on Feb. 25, 1984. What hasn’t changed since then is what the race across the vast stretches of land devoid of humans represents: the history of Alaska and the Yukon.
The Alaska Legislature captured that spirit in a resolution approved in 1984, which that year happened to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Alaska statehood.
“... this silver anniversary is being celebrated in a manner that captures the frontier spirit of Alaska’s pioneering people,” the resolution reads. “... sled dogs and drivers challenged the frozen wilderness and played an indispensable role in the exploration, settlement, and development of the North Country ...”
“... those pioneers charted unknown terrain in both the Alaska and Yukon territories ...”
This morning, 15 teams will relive that past — to a certain point. Where the dog drivers of yore ventured out alone with little hope of rescue in times of trouble and with little in the way of support, today’s dog drivers are tracked by GPS and have their supplies waiting for them at each checkpoint. Veterinarians are available to care for the dogs, if needed.
Out on the trail, though, in the dark of night and crossing the glare ice of a frozen river or pushing through the deep slush of overflow atop a creek, teams are generally on their own. Oftentimes a musher will be traveling alone for hours, without even the friendly beam of a fellow dog driver’s headlight ahead or behind. Other times, teams might run together, sharing comradery in trailside rests between checkpoints.
And then there’s the weather, a character of the trail as important as the mushers and dogs. Will the weather be a friendly character or a troublesome one?
We’ll all know soon enough.
The first team heads out at 11 a.m. today from the starting line at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Four hours later, 18 teams in the YQ300, which runs from Fairbanks to Circle, gets underway.
Good luck to all the teams. And safe travels.