Rush Limbaugh’s legacy cannot be overlooked: Love him or hate him, he was a force in the world of talk radio

News-Miner opinion: There is no question about it — Rush Limbaugh was a polarizing figure.
Beloved by the right, admonished by the left, Limbaugh was a cultural figure of epic proportions. His voice championed conservative ideology across the airwaves since 1988, reaching upwards of 27 million listeners per week. Limbaugh died Wednesday at age 70 of lung cancer, ending a career that caught the attention of the media, politicians and presidents, and millions of fans.
It’s not a matter of whether you liked Limbaugh or not. Everyone has an opinion on the character of Rush Limbaugh. What is indisputable is his reach and influence. His three-hour radio show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” started out on only 56 stations in the late ‘80s. By last year, he was broadcasting on more than 600. That is an influence few of us will ever experience — reaching millions of listeners while transforming politics and influencing policy. Former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump were both fans of his, with Trump even presenting Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom in February 2020 during the State of the Union address. That unprecedented move caused both cheers from admirers and scorn from detractors but it shows one irrefutable fact: Limbaugh’s grasp on the political machine.
The broadcasting giant is often credited in media and political circles with creating today’s modern Republican Party. Even David Axelrod, President Barack Obama’s chief adviser, tweeted, “Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions.”
Limbaugh was the voice of the regular guy on the street, the blue collar worker whose ideals and worries Limbaugh would pick up and amplify by immeasurable decibels. That bullhorn of a message went wide and far, driving voters to the election booth and making or breaking Republican politicians. If Limbaugh supported you, so would his listeners. Those listeners who carried his message put politicians in office who carried their messages with them. The bullhorn was loud, and it was heard all throughout Congress.
There also is no doubt he was not without controversy. With bombastic statements aplenty, he drew ample derision, much of which became the focal point of far left social media. In 2012, an advertiser boycott over disparaging remarks Limbaugh made about Sandra Fluke — for which he later apologized — made nary a dent in Limbaugh’s programming or earnings. That’s a quite a feat in a digital era that pushes cancel culture to eliminate voices with which one disagrees.
As you look back on Limbaugh’s legacy, there is much to absorb. He was cheered and jeered, loved and hated. If that’s not an iconic sitting in the pantheon of broadcasting, then nothing is. His voice left a giant footprint — whether you liked it or not — and now his death leaves a media void that few are likely to achieve again.