Revisiting Alaska’s marijuana tax system: Growers are in a hard spot as some fall behind in payments

News-Miner opinion: Alaskans may be wondering why nearly 50 of Alaska’s marijuana growers are behind on their taxes by a total of more than $2 million. We certainly find it interesting.
The Alaska Department of Revenue says some cultivators owe the state less than $200, while others owe thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, and one company owes hundreds of thousands of dollars. Of the 47 growers with tax debts to the state as of Jan. 31, 28 were on a payment plan, out of business or carried a balance of less than $200.
Alaskans in 2014 approved Ballot Measure 2, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana and called for its regulation by the state. In fact, if you will remember, the theme of the campaign to pass the ballot measure was that the state should tax and regulate marijuana just like it does alcohol.
It has not been easy for the young industry and there have been myriad problems. There are high costs, transportation and logistical problems, a complicated and expensive permitting system, banking pitfalls because marijuana remains illegal under federal law, and it is difficult to even find places outside the home where visitors legally can smoke or ingest cannabis. All those are impediments, but one of the industry’s biggest complaints is how it is taxed by the state. The industry says it is unfair. Other states tax cannabis on a percentage-based scale, which allow adjustment for market changes. In Alaska, the tax is levied at a flat rate and we are the only state to do so.
Marijuana buds and flowers are taxed at the wholesale level at a rate of $50 an ounce. “Immature or abnormal” buds and flowers are taxed at $25 an ounce. Trim is taxed at $15 per ounce. That comes out to $800 for a pound of mature buds and flowers, whether that pound sells for $2,500 or $3,000, or less.
Brandon Emmett is a former Alaska Marijuana Control Board Member, a partner in a marijuana company and a board member for the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association. He told the News-Miner the flat $50-an-ounce excise tax has plagued the industry from day one. It has not changed, he said, because it is not a priority for the Alaska Legislature.
While it is easy to understand the consternation about the flat excise tax, it should not be a surprise to anybody. It was, in fact, contained in the ballot measure passed by voters, and now is the law. It seems clear enough: “An excise tax is imposed on the sale or transfer of marijuana from a marijuana cultivation facility to a retail marijuana store or marijuana product manufacturing facility,” the state statute says. “Every marijuana cultivation facility shall pay an excise tax at the rate of $50 per ounce, or proportionate part thereof, on marijuana that is sold or transferred from a marijuana cultivation facility to a retail marijuana store or marijuana product manufacturing facility.”
Despite its problems, the industry is paying off for Alaska. In 2020 alone, the tax generated $24.5 million in revenue.
As state lawmakers and Congress work with the industry to solve banking, transportation and finance problems, we cannot help but sympathize with businesses operating with one arm tied behind their backs. Should the tax be based on percentages, as is done elsewhere? Is a flat excise tax unfair? Those questions should be addressed — and soon.
From where we sit, though, it seems the enterprises involved should do what other industries do when presented with such difficulties — pay the taxes owed and work with lawmakers to make changes.