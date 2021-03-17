Resiliency and renewal at Tanana Chiefs: Vaccine initiative highlights organization’s goals for the Interior

News-Miner opinion: When the Tanana Chiefs Conference’s 2021 Annual Convention opens today in Fairbanks, it will have a different look and feel to it.
Like so many events over the past year, the pandemic has altered the course of the convention. Normally, it draws hundreds of visitors to Interior Alaska for conference and tribal business, such as electing board members and passing resolutions. Specific to this year, the convention is honoring health care workers. The Tanana Chiefs Conference is an Alaska Native tribal health and social services consortium serving 42 Interior tribes, and the annual convention in Fairbanks is one of the organization’s highlights.
This year, delegates can attend in person or via livestream when the conference opens at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center. Due to the pandemic, the conference isn’t open to the public, but you can watch online at www.tananachiefs.org/live. And while online viewing provides for the business side of the convention, one thing missing this year is the social aspect.
The convention is a reunion of family and friends, cousins and aunties, who come together to dance to fiddle music, host potlatches or play a friendly rival game of basketball at the North American Basketball Tournament. In the past, Native American stand-up comedians from the Lower 48 have performed at the conference as well as local bands, both of the rock ’n‘ roll and Gwich’in fiddle music variety. While the conference focuses on work and moving the organization forward, the evenings are a social event centered around community.
Unfortunately, none of those social events are happening this year but there is hope for their return. That hope stems from the Tanana Chiefs Conference itself.
TCC started vaccinating its members on Dec. 22, including the 26 Interior villages it provides health care for. By the end of this month, the organization will have completed its health initiative, which includes not only vaccinating its tribal members but offering vaccines to the Fairbanks area too. In early March, the organization opened vaccinations for Fairbanks school district employees, then opened vaccinations for Interior Alaskans 45 years or older. That was followed by opening vaccines to anyone 16 and older.
In the past six weeks, the organization has given more than 10,000 vaccinations to Alaskans, accounting for 4% of all vaccinations in the state. Like their hashtag, Tanana Chiefs Conference really is #TeamTCC — not just for their members but for nonmembers in Fairbanks, North Pole and the Interior.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Resiliency & Renewal.” That’s an apt theme, given the global events surrounding COVID-19. Tanana Chiefs is showing its resiliency with this convention, and by offering its health services to all Interior Alaskans, it’s renewing our faith that we will all dance to Gwich’in fiddle music again.