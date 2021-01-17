Protests? Yes. Violence? No: We must be a better nation than what we saw on Jan. 6

News-Miner opinion: Abhorrent.
How else to explain the violent and out-of-control scene in the nation’s Capitol last week?
There is one other word to add to the description:
Un-American.
Have your say, state your grievances, have your sit-ins, lock arms and march.
But violence?
Beating a Capitol Police officer with a fire extinguisher? Mortally wounding him?
Beating another Capitol Police officer with, of all things, a flagpole flying the flag of the United States?
Bringing a trailer of ammunition to Washington and texting about shooting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
The list of threats and lawbreaking goes on and includes charges of sedition, the effort at toppling our very government.
Good God.
This is not who we are. This is not how to protest, whether it’s the storming of the Capitol or the summer social justice rioting.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes clear that The People have the right “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The actions of Jan. 6 were not the actions of responsible nation-loving individuals who admire that sacred document.
Some of those who defiled the Capitol building equated their actions to those of the revolutionaries who founded our great nation. A couple of House members, in the days and weeks before the assault on the Capitol, exhorted supporters with calls of a 1776 moment.
This is not 1776.
That time 245 years ago was a time of birth for a new nation, a time of separation from a distant and tyrannical king who, in the words of the Declaration of Independence, displayed a “history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.”
No, this isn’t 1776 at all. This is 2021, and we as Americans — Republicans, Democrats, independents; everyone — need to protest in a way that doesn’t undermine our collective nationhood, that doesn’t undermine the cause born from the blood lost in creating our nation.
We now have thousands of military personnel guarding the national Capitol and securing the National Mall for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. There’s genuine fear that more violence is ahead in Washington and at state capitol buildings.
What a terrible juxtaposition that is against Monday’s federal and Alaska holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the memory of a man dedicated to nonviolence.
Violence isn’t the way.