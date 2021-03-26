Pausing the pump on the gas tax plan: Now is not the time to double the state’s fuel tax

News-Miner opinion: A measure headed to the Alaska House Finance Committee would double Alaska’s motor fuel tax, to slightly more than 16 cents per gallon, if approved by lawmakers.
Many wonder whether now is the time for such an increase when Alaskans are facing so many other pressing problems.
Alaska, like all states and the District of Columbia, levies fuel taxes for roads and aviation. The state’s current motor fuel tax, 8 cents per gallon, is the lowest in the United States. California, at 62.46 cents per gallon, and Pennsylvania, at 58.70 cents per gallon, top the list.
In addition to the proposed 16 cent motor fuel tax, the proposal calls for a 1.5 cent surcharge on dealers or users of refined fuels to pump up the state’s so-called 407 Fund, which is used to pay for spill prevention and response. It also imposes a 10 cents-per-gallon levy on fuel used in and on watercraft. The aviation gasoline tax of nearly 5 cents per gallon and the 3.2 cent-per-gallon levy on all aviation fuel other than gasoline would remain the same.
It is estimated the legislation, House Bill 104, would generate $33 million per year in revenue, with the lion’s share going toward highway maintenance. The Department of Revenue’s Tax Division deposits funds generated by motor fuel taxes into the General Fund. Revenue from each category of fuel — gasoline, diesel, aviation and gasohol — is accounted for separately in the division’s tax accounting system.
The tax proposal, sponsored by Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage; Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks; Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka; and Calvin Schrange, not affiliated-Anchorage, faces tough sledding. Increasing the motor fuel tax in Alaska never has been easy. The state gas tax has remained unchanged since 1970, and a measure similar to H.B.104 stalled last year in the Legislature.
Alaska first adopted a motor fuel tax in 1945, when the Territorial Legislature imposed a 1 cent-per-gallon levy. As time passed, the Legislature has enacted, and changed, tax rates for the different fuel types. It even suspended the tax on all fuel types from Sept. 1, 2008, through Aug. 31, 2009, as part of an energy assistance bill supported by then-Gov. Sarah Palin. The tax was reinstated Sept. 1, 2009. It is estimated the suspension cost the state as much as $45 million.
Although the current tax proposal, narrowly passed out of the House Transportation Committee, has drawn support from the Alaska Trucking Association and the Alaska Association of General Contractors, it has drawn fire from others who object to the idea of higher gasoline prices at the pump as Alaskans struggle with COVID-19, reduced employment and other financial constraints.
We find ourselves among those who believe this is not the best time to institute a tax increase of any kind. Alaska is in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, its economy is on life support and the Legislature was very late in getting up to speed.
Lawmakers will have their hands full in the coming days just dealing with the more pressing issues of the day — approving a budget and deciding the future of the Permanent Fund dividend among them. Raising the motor fuel tax is something that eventually must be addressed, we suppose, but just not right now when there is so much going on.
It should be put on the back burner until Alaskans can get their breath.