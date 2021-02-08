You have permission to edit this article.
Pandemic protections go up against public access: Alaskans have even less access to Legislature now than before

News-Miner opinion: Any government working in a bubble is worrisome, and Alaskans should be concerned about COVID-19 pandemic restrictions put in place for the 32nd Legislature now meeting in Juneau.

The joint House-Senate Legislative Council in December adopted rules for the session that began Jan. 19. The rules rightly included mask requirements and social distancing. The council also asked lawmakers to remain seated while asking questions or delivering testimony and remarks.

The council went further, closing off the Capitol to visitors, lobbyists and members of the news media, making it, for all intents and purposes, a political cocoon. That rule was relaxed to allow one reporter at a time, representing all reporters, to cover floor sessions.

The rules will remain in effect until each chamber selects a presiding officer, and then the new Legislature can change them.

Average Alaskans, always at a disadvantage in trying to personally reach their representatives during the session because of the Capitol’s location in isolated Juneau, now find such personal contact almost impossible.

That, during a session where lawmakers are faced with some of the thorniest problems they have had to deal with — the Permanent Fund dividend, possible taxes to replace diminishing revenues and Alaska’s chronic budget deficit, for starters. The list is formidable. Add to that the state’s depleted savings accounts; it leaves lawmakers without much wiggle room.

Faced with all that, lawmakers now mostly are insulated from ordinary Alaskans, who still can reach them by email or letter or a 50-word public opinion message sent by computer, but eye-to-eye contact with them in the Capitol is barred.

For now, and unless session rules are changed after the House organizes, lawmakers are working in more of a vacuum than usual, something that may be a comfort to them in coming legislative battles. It’s a concern for the rest of us.

Reduced news coverage and lack of public contact is a formula that should be a big red flag.

We urge legislative leadership to find a way to facilitate constituents’ personal contact with their representatives in the Capitol while keeping them all safe — for the sake of good government.

