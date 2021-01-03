Optimism for the new year: Like the residents of long-ago Fairbanks did, let’s rejoice in our town

News-Miner opinion: The new year is generally a time for optimism. Though it’s really just another day on the calendar, there’s something magical about the idea of a new start as the calendar turns from December to January.
That was certainly the case in Fairbanks 90 years ago, even as the nation had two more years of suffering through the Great Depression of 1929 to 1933.
There was no hint of suffering, though, in this editorial from the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner of Jan. 2, 1931, a lengthy excerpt of which is published below. The editorial appeared under the simple headline of “1931.”
We hope the start of your 2021 is likewise full of such optimism.
Happy new year from all of us at the Daily News-Miner.
•••
1931
We have bid farewell to the Old Year and 1931 has been welcomed in, and it certainly looks like a year of prosperity ahead for Fairbanks.
It has been many a year since Fairbanks has enjoyed such a mild winter as this one, according to old-timers the mildest we have experienced during the past 26 years.
Local business people claim this Christmas and holiday trade the best they have enjoyed for the past four years.
The Fairbanks Exploration dredges are still working on Gilmore and Upper Cleary. This is believed to be a record for dredging in Alaska.
Encouraging conditions prevail in Fairbanks and surrounding territory, and there is no doubt we can all look forward to approaching spring with a large degree of optimism.
Several new and important gold discoveries have been made on the old creeks adjoining this city; while in Livengood, where all that is needed to make this a real camp is a good road so that transportation will be made easier; Ruby district;
Iditarod; Hot Springs; Circle; Kuskokwim and other mining districts adjacent to Fairbanks, prospectors are busy developing and opening up gold properties of real merit.
The past season was one of the most successful dredging seasons experienced since the start of the gold diggers in this section, and everything points to a bigger and better season this year.
Success of several quartz properties seems to be more than ever completely assured, and many contemplated mining projects now seem a certainty.
The new federal courthouse is assured. The building will occupy the entire block bounded by Cushman and Turner streets and Second and Third avenues. The courthouse will be a three-story structure with a tower in the center facing Cushman. Material for the construction will be aluminum, steel and concrete, thus making the building fireproof.
The new Presbyterian church is now under construction, and it is believed several new business buildings will be erected this coming spring.
Mining men who have been looking over this section of territory the past two years declare there is as much gold to be taken out of the old placer diggings as has already been mined, and when we stop to think that from Cleary Creek alone $25,000,000 in gold was taken out by the old methods of placer mining, and Ester produced another $18,000,000 — well, the future of Fairbanks certainly looks bright.
Advices from Washington lead us to believe that in the immediate future we will have air mail service. What a marvelous improvement over the old dog team route.
This is the age of flying. To save time is to save money and lengthen life. Even the old prospectors think nothing now of jumping into a plane leaving Fairbanks at 9:00 a.m. and land in Dawson, Y.T. for noon lunch. Or leave here at noon and eat dinner in Nome at 6:00 p.m.
Aviation has been a God-send to Alaska and Alaskans. A wire is received in Fairbanks: “Someone Sick” at Wiseman, or Koyukuk, Ruby, Iditarod, Livengood, Kobuk or any other isolated mining camp where it took weeks by the old method of transportation, now a few hours by plane.
The pilots are ready at any time during the day or night. In a short space of time they are on their way through the air, returning with the patient to Fairbanks, who in a few minutes from the time of arrival at the aviation field is in the hospital.
And here’s where Fairbanks is fortunate again. One of the greatest assets this city has is St. Joseph’s Hospital, under the supervision of the Sisters of Charity of Providence.
Under these conditions we believe the business people of Fairbanks, as well as the residents, are thankful they are living in a community with such a bright future, and we hope that 1931 will be the happiest and most prosperous year you have all known in the far Northland.