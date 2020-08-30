One giant step for ANWR: With a leasing program approved, the refuge’s oil is closer than ever

News-Miner opinion: It will be a monumental step in the nation’s continuing quest for additional domestic sources for energy production when later this year the federal government holds an expected oil lease sale for drilling in a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The lease sale will have been 40 years in the making from the time that President Jimmy Carter signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act in a White House ceremony on Dec. 2, 1980.
Forty years to get to this point is far too long.
Nevertheless, we are getting near to the promise of oil development in the coastal plain of the refuge.
It may have taken four decades, with drawn-out debate and legal action at various stages, but a Republican-controlled Congress friendly to ANWR oil development and a supportive President Trump in 2017 approved a new law necessary for lease sales to occur. That step was required under ANILCA, which designated a portion of the refuge as having oil and gas potential but required a subsequent vote of Congress, and approval of the president, before development could occur.
The late Sen. Ted Stevens, who fought so hard for so long for oil development in the refuge’s coastal plain, would be pleased that the end of effort is in sight. We’re sure the senator, who died 10 years ago, would have continued to be among the loudest cheerleaders for not only development but also the notion that it can be safely done with high regard for the surrounding environment.
Sen. Stevens fought many ANWR battles over the long years, and he wasn’t shy about telling people what he thought about it. Take this example from 1991, when Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress and there was an effort to slap a restrictive wilderness designation on the Arctic refuge to forestall development.
“This is all nonsense what you are proposing,” he said in a committee hearing about the idea. “I will create one hell of a ruckus if this bill passes through committee. It’ll be the worst ruckus I’ve ever caused in the Senate.”
Later that day, in talking to reporters, Sen. Stevens continued to express himself on the subject in well-known Stevens style:
“Let me tell you something. If you’re going to shoot a bear, you’d better kill it. They’d better not wound me, because I’ll be around for at least another six years.”
Policy battles and disagreement like those are the way of our system of government, however. But at some point an end must be reached. And with oil development in ANWR, at least as far as the government aspect of the process, we are just about done with the arduous phase of allowing development.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt earlier this month signed the record of decision approving a leasing program in most of the coastal plain. Now the big question is whether oil companies will choose to acquire leases for the opportunity to tap into the vast oil resource that the refute is estimated to hold. Or will these companies be scared off due to decisions by some large banks to, under pressure from ANWR development opponents, not provide financing for the Arctic development that the nation needs for its long-term energy future?
Approval of a leasing plan won’t be the end of the government’s involvement. Oil companies that acquire leases and choose to proceed with development in ANWR will need to submit a development plan to the government for review to ensure compliance with regulations. It will be a long time yet before the nation can benefit from ANWR’s oil.
Approval of the leasing program this month nevertheless brings one chapter of the long-running ANWR saga to a close. Now we wait to see how the rest of the story unfolds.