On two towering figures: Let us hope our highest court always has jurists of such stature as Ginsburg and Scalia

News-Miner opinion: The Senate confirmation process underway for President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court presents an opportunity to learn not only about Judge Barrett but also about the court itself and the tension within that should never cease.
The Supreme Court in recent years has lost two of its longer-serving members, one strongly conservative in his views and the role of the court and the other strongly liberal in both.
The former is the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016 and whose seat on the high court was kept open by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell until after the 2016 presidential election. New President Donald Trump nominated now-Justice Neil Gorsuch.
And the latter is the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 of this year and whose potential replacement is Judge Barrett.
Justice Scalia served 30 years, from his appointment in September 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. He was the first Italian American to serve on the court. The Senate confirmed him 98-0.
Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the court, having been nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and confirmed by the Senate 96-3 on Aug. 3 of that year. She sat on the court for 27 years.
Both justices served the court and the nation well beyond the average tenure of 16 years.
And both left an imprint on the nation.
Justice Scalia, a constitutional originalist, wrote many opinions and dissents in his decades of service, but several are cited as his more notable.
Among the memorable for Alaskans is his majority opinion in a 2008 Second Amendment case of District of Columbia v. Heller, which established that the individual right to bear arms extends to people and not just “militia” as the text of the Second Amendment reads.
And in 2015 he dissented forcefully in the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in which the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage across the nation. Justice Scalia, true to his originalist philosophy, wrote that, “This practice of constitutional revision by an unelected committee of nine, always accompanied (as it is today) by extravagant praise of liberty, robs the People of the most important liberty they asserted in the Declaration of Independence and won in the Revolution of 1776: the freedom to govern themselves.”
His 30 years of reading and interpreting the law at the highest level can’t be summed up here, of course. And nor can the 27 years of Justice Ginsburg.
Justice Ginsburg, like Justice Scalia, is known for strong views — albeit from a far different point of view than those of Justice Scalia.
In one of but many examples of Justice Ginsburg’s desire to expand the concept of equality, she offered a blunt view in the court’s 1996 ruling in U.S.A. v. Virginia, a case in which the Virginia Military Institute refused to admit women and instead set up a separate all-female academy. Justice Ginsburg wrote for the court’s majority that the separate facility denied women their equal rights, writing for the court’s majority that “...generalizations about ‘the way women are,’ estimates of what is appropriate for most women, no longer justify denying opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description.”
Justice Ginsburg also wrote an oft-cited 35-page dissent in the 2014 Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case in which the high court ruled that the government cannot require some for-profit companies to offer certain types of birth control and emergency contraception for their employees as mandated at the time by the Affordable Care Act.
“Religious organizations exist to foster the interests of persons subscribing to the same religious faith. Not so of for-profit corporations,” she wrote. “Workers who sustain the operations of those corporations commonly are not drawn from one religious community. Indeed, by law, no religion-based criterion can restrict the work force of for-profit corporations.”
The two justices were towering figures. And they developed a friendship that has been remarked upon by many. Justice Scalia’s son, U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, wrote in a September column upon Justice Ginsburg’s passing that the lesson of the friendship of the two is how to welcome debate and differences of opinion. “Not for a moment did one think the other should be condemned or ostracized.”
As our justices debate and discuss their differences of opinion, we should generally want the outcome to be based on a reading of the law as it is written, not to make law. But that’s much easier said and written than done, and while the concept of constitutional originalism holds that the thinking of the nation’s founders at the time of the Constitution’s drafting should be at the forefront, opposing that doctrine is the equally strongly held belief in living Constitution theory, which holds that the Constitution is a document that can be interpreted to adapt to the times.
That tension will never cease. And that is perhaps good for the nation, keeping us from some extremes.
Where does the loss of these two deeply opposite justices — two justices who embodied those two very different views of the Constitution — leave us as a nation now?
It should leave us hoping that whoever fills the current and any subsequent vacancies on the Supreme Court can achieve the stature and respect that Justices Scalia and Ginsburg achieved in their lives on the bench.
If that can be achieved, the nation will be well-served.