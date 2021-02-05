Now is the time to remain pandemic aware: With vaccine rollouts and students returning to schools, complacency lurks in the shadows

News-Miner opinion: As Fairbanks students return to school we should take a moment to remind ourselves that complacency is our enemy in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
While much of the country struggles, with states such as California and Florida and New York suffering horrendous infection rates, we appear to be doing some things right in Alaska. It is paying off.
With no state-ordered mandate for Alaskans to wear masks, we are wearing them anyway, practicing social distancing and washing our hands, all the things that go a long way to prevent spread of the virus. Early restrictions in some parts of the state helped, too, as did its geography and the vast distances between some communities.
Despite very limited vaccine availability, the state’s vaccination program is up and running, with nearly 100,000 Alaskans receiving at least the first of their shots, and nearly 30,000 completing their vaccination series. Testing is ramping up.
The result? The daily number of infections in Alaska has dipped dramatically, down about 38% from about two weeks ago.
Alaska also boasts one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the nation, at 35 per 100,000 population. In New Jersey, by comparison, the rate is 242 per 100,000.
Despite the good efforts, there have been more than 54,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska, with 253 deaths. In Fairbanks, about 5,800 have been infected, with 26 deaths.
While the urge to socialize, to enjoy group gatherings is strong and, for many, getting stronger, letting up on mask-wearing, or social distancing, or washing our hands only invites the virus to explode again. It would not take much to push our infection back up to several hundred a day.
The battle against the virus is ongoing and will be for the foreseeable future. We are at least holding our own today and making strides to get ahead of the infection. Letting down now only will lead to disaster. Alaskans must remain focused.
Complacency is the enemy.