Moving ahead on our economy: Businesses need to reopen, but Alaskans need to believe it’s safe outside

News-Miner opinion: Economies have to get moving again. Whether it’s the national economy, the economies of the various states or those of cities and communities big and small, like right here in Fairbanks.
They can’t remain in a state of paralysis.
But economies don’t go unless consumers have confidence, both in the present and about the future. That’s always been the case. It’s consumers — be they individuals or businesses themselves — who provide the fuel for the economic engines.
Consumer confidence currently, however, has been severely damaged by a force outside of economics — the coronavirus outbreak. The Conference Board, a nonprofit nonpartisan organization that measure sentiment about the economy, reports that consumer confidence is at a six-year low.
The challenge now is to reverse that, to get economies moving again but in a way that provides confidence to consumers that it safe to go into the stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. People will want to know the risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease is low.
The Alaska economy needs to be turned loose but, again, in a measured yet accelerated way.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy writes in a recent opinion column, published in the Daily News-Miner on Friday, that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives until a vaccine or treatment is developed. On that he is correct.
He is also correct when he writes that “the mid- and long-term health of Alaskans is dependent on a functional economy” and that “We must bring our economy back to life sooner than later.”
The governor outlined four metrics that guide his team’s decisions to provide for a stepped reopening of Alaska’s economy while not jeopardizing the state’s hospital capacity:
• “Is the number of active cases manageable?”
• “Can we test every suspected COVID-19 case and conduct focused asymptomatic screenings?”
• “Can we follow up on each case by quarantining the patient and conducting contact tracing?”
• “Do we have the hospital capacity to care for each severe case and still provide care for non-COVID patients?”
Some people might think that the governor is being overly cautious. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, for example, hasn’t had a COVID-19 patient in its care for three weeks. And the number of new cases confirmed by the state has slowed to the point that some days recently have had no new cases reported.
We still have upticks, however, as Friday showed with its nine new cases statewide, including another one in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
So prudence remains important. We need to be cautious with the steps taken to reawaken the economy just as we need to be cautious in our individual daily lives.
But Alaska does need to get going. We have too many people out of work. Nearly 71,000 Alaskans had filed for unemployment benefits as of Wednesday since mid-March when the governor ordered the closing of many businesses.
Alaska has already lost some of those small businesses for good as a result of virus-related government directives. Some of them are here in Fairbanks. More will surely close here and elsewhere across the state if our economic activity doesn’t pick up in the near future.
Governor Dunleavy cannot force a restaurant to open and Alaskans to dine out, however. He cannot force Alaskans to go into the shops whose owners might be willing to take the leap of faith to reopen.
No, those actions are solely dependent on the comfort level of the consumer and of the business owner, who also must weigh the expense of serving a potentially smaller pool of consumers.
Improving that comfort, that vital consumer confidence, is the key to a successful economic rebound.