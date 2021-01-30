More transparency needed from Recall Dunleavy campaign

News-Miner opinion: No matter your take on the seemingly endless Recall Dunleavy campaign you, like many other Alaskans, may be wondering: Who is paying its bills?
The effort to unseat Gov. Mike Dunleavy on fairly flimsy grounds publicly got underway with much fanfare Aug. 1, 2019, although in reality it started shortly after he took office on Dec. 3, 2018. The Recall Dunleavy internet domain name was registered Feb. 2, 2019, 62 days into Dunleavy’s term — before his controversial “austerity budget” and months before his controversial vetoes caused quite a ruckus.
This week, the recall website reports it has collected 49,672 signatures. It reported 49,022 signatures at the end of December and must collect 71,252 to force a recall election.
Directed by former Gov. Bill Walker’s chief of staff, Scott Walker, the public faces of the campaign are former Democratic state senator and 1955 Alaska Constitutional Convention delegate Vic Fischer, former Anchorage state Sen. Arliss Sturgulewski and Usibelli Coal Mine Chairman Joe Usibelli.
So, who is underwriting the recall effort? The signature-gathering? The research? The public relations firms, surveys and lawyers? Who is paying for Recall Dunleavy’s court fights all the way up to the Alaska Supreme Court? After 17 months, backers of the recall effort remain unknown to the public and campaign officials remain mum.
You might think Recall Dunleavy, like most Alaska political campaigns, would be required to tell the Alaska Public Offices Commission and Alaskans what money it has collected, from whom, and where it went. But APOC reports show no income, no expenditures for Recall Dunleavy. Nothing but zeroes.
Why? State law adopted in 2010 allows campaigns such as Recall Dunleavy to collect and spend money from anybody, except foreign interests, and not reveal the sources or where it went, at least until the effort gathers enough signatures to win a spot on the ballot.
Only if any signature-gathering funding is plowed into a recall election campaign would backers be forced to report every contribution and expenditure since the effort’s start.
The kicker? If none of the signature-gathering money is funneled into the recall election campaign, Alaskans might never know who paid for the effort. If not enough signatures are gathered or the signatures are not turned in, the money gathered by Recall Dunleavy can go just about anyplace and be used for just about anything without Alaskans or the APOC having any idea. It becomes a sizable political slush fund.
That is anathema to transparency in elections. It is nothing short of incredible that an effort to recall the state’s top elected executive can proceed and its backers never have to reveal who is behind the effort or who is paying the bills. What could shout mischief louder than that?
Alaskans should be suspicious of any effort to influence Alaska politics by anonymous backers and financiers. The only possible conclusion is that their names are being withheld for a reason. To reveal them would reveal their agenda.
Dunleavy, at this point, has completed more than half his term and the fiscal restraints he implemented were only the precursor of what was to come. It seems to us he has done a good job under trying fiscal circumstances and he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well. Count us among those who hope the recall fails; that the effort to oust a duly elected governor falls far short.
Alaskans voted Dunleavy into office. Those seeking to undo that election should be required to tell Alaskans who they are and what they are about. What they are doing now is an egregious affront to open elections.
Now is a good time for the Legislature to consider toughening this weakness in the disclosure law.