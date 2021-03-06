You have permission to edit this article.
More light, more day, more play: Spring is in the air

News-Miner opinion: With February’s frigid, below-zero temperatures finally behind us, the good news is that spring is coming, bringing with it warmer temperatures and longer days of glorious daylight. It also brings mosquitoes and bears, but that is for another time.

Today, while Fairbanks is still freezing, things really are getting better. We are picking up more than 6 minutes of daylight each and every day, and the temperatures slowly are inching up, with average highs expected in the high 30s to low 40s next month and perhaps edging into the 50s later in April.

By mid-April, we will be basking in more than 15 hours of daylight.

In the meantime, this is a good time to check your roof’s snow load, with older homes more at risk of damage from the weight of snow than newer dwellings. The Fairbanks city building code standard is no more than 50 pounds-per-square-foot, increased from 40 pounds per-square-foot after the snowy winter of 1992-1993. As of 11 a.m. March 2, the snow load was 19.42 pounds per square foot, according to the city of Fairbanks Building Department.

We also should remain vigilant on the highways and byways to ensure we are around to enjoy the delights of spring. We can better our odds by checking wiper blades, cleaning off our headlights and taillights and being alert for black ice and critters.

With the increased daylight there also is a tendency to forget to turn on our vehicle’s headlights, especially at dusk. That could be a fatal mistake. Remember to turn them on.

Get ready to enjoy spring. It is coming. Honest.

