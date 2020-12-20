Looking back at ANCSA

On Dec. 20, 1971, President Richard Nixon signed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act into law, which has had a profound effect on Alaska for the past 49 years. Here is a News-Miner editorial from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1971, as Congress was still considering the measure.
Day claims came down
The air surrounding the Alaska Native land claims has never been fresher than it is today.
It is quite likely the two houses of Congress will act on the committee compromise today, maybe tomorrow, and the measure will go to the President for signature before the Congress recesses for the holidays.
The position of the claims bill is a tribute to the efforts of the Alaska delegation to Congress and the, leadership of conference Chairman Wayne Aspinall, D-Colo.
Aspinall received permission in advance to file the conference report as late as last midnight, even if the House was not in session, so that it could be brought to both floors today.
The conference committee did a good job of arriving at a final bill on the major issues of land, money amounts and land selection. Many of the lesser details, which have created varying amounts of concern in some circles, are still unpublicized. However, our delegation has said repeatedly throughout the conference period it appears most of the objectionable areas would be absent from the final measure.
Final agreement on the claims issue is certainly one of the biggest forward steps ever taken for Alaska — in many respects as big as statehood itself.
The claims roadblock has been cited for sluggish development in many areas and, of course, all Alaskans are fully aware of the ills of the administrative land freeze which has ruled the state for the past five years.
The lone dissenter in the conference committee was Rep. John Saylor, R-Pa., who has been an opponent throughout the long fight. Saylor, in the opinion of most, sees the lack of a claims settlement as a good means of holding off oil development on the North Slope. Representing a coal producing state, there is good reason to believe this is exactly Mr. Baylor’s motive.
The compromise measure is expected to get approval in the House and then go to the Senate where it will be quickly approved. Mr. Saylor is sure to once again attack the settlement bill on the House floor, however, it is felt he has nowhere near the support necessary to derail the bill at this time.
The major provisions of the compromise bill come around to the long-time thinking of Sen. Ted Stevens.
Stevens has steadfastly maintained a 40-million land grant with selections contiguous to existing village sites, and this is just what the compromise calls for in its final form.
The bill gained new life in its bid for passage prior to the holiday congressional break when recess was set back until Wednesday night or Thursday. Earlier estimates had put the recess at last Saturday and had that been the case, it would have been January before the measure could have gotten to the respective floors.
Just as the claims measure is a tribute to our delegation and the able leadership of Mr. Aspinall, it is a monument to the Alaska Federation of Natives, which has staged a tremendous lobby throughout the current session.
Don Wright, spokesman for the AFN, managed to gain the favor of leaders on both sides of Congress and this certainly had much to do with the bill making it into the home stretch.
The Native claims bill is unique in U.S. Indian legislation history and for the first time, under the regional corporation setup, it may be possible for a settlement of this type to benefit those intended.
It is also almost certain that many legal entanglements are forthcoming in the wake of a settlement, but the signal is there for our sleeping giant to finally get moving.