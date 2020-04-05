Living in the virus hotspot: Attention Fairbanks borough residents: Listen to the health experts

News-Miner opinion: Let’s keep it up.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink had some encouraging words last week about the outbreak of COVID-19 in our state.
“We initially saw us coming out of the gate pretty fast, but we’re starting to see that plateau already now,” she said in one of last week’s daily public briefings. “We’re starting to see that curve being able to push now. So we believe that the social distancing and mitigation efforts that have been going on so far are really making a difference.
“What Alaskans are doing right now is literally saving lives. We’re not far enough into this to let up the gas yet. We really need to hold that curve.”
That’s some of the best news we’ve heard in a while, but it’s from a statewide perspective.
Here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, though, the news isn’t as good. Of the state’s total COVID-19 cases, about one-third — 42 as of Thursday morning — are of Fairbanks borough residents.
Adhering to social distancing — staying at least 6 feet from other people — and continuing with more-frequent hand-washing are vital.
We should also heed the advice of health officials to wear a homemade mask to cover the nose and mouth, saving the N-95 masks and surgical masks for health care providers.
Wearing a homemade mask won’t protect you, but doing so will protect other people from the potentially virus-carrying droplets that emanate from the nose and mouth when breathing, coughing or sneezing. It’s important because you may be carrying the coronavirus but haven’t yet developed symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. Or you may only have mild symptoms and think it’s nothing more than a cold or a light case of the seasonal flu and decide to go out in public.
The necessity of wearing a home-made mask when in public was emphasized Wednesday by Dr. Mark Simon, who works in the emergency room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“That person with an infection but little or no symptoms may be me. And that person could be you. This is the reason for everyone to cover up with a homemade mask when out in public: to limit the number of droplets each of us emit, droplets that may contain the virus causing COVID-19 ... Public use of a homemade mask is one more step we can all take to limit our role in spreading COVID-19 in our community.”
Also, wearing a homemade mask will help you keep your hands away from your face. Your hands may touch virus-tainted surface while you are outside, so it’s best to keep those hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth until you can get home to clean them up again.
It sounds tedious. It sounds like a big hassle. But it’s necessary, especially here in Fairbanks.
Mother Nature is helping us out a bit this weekend, too, by bringing another winter storm. Really, who wants to go out when there’s 4 to 9 inches of new snow expected from Saturday morning through Sunday evening? And it might even be mixed with a little rain. No, that’s no weather to be out in.
Better to stay home or close to home and be virus-safe.