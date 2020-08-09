It’s primary election time: Don’t let the virus keep you away; there are safe ways to vote

News-Miner opinion: Aug. 18 is the day for Alaska’s primary election this year. Increasingly, though, election day is actually election days.
The advent of in-person early voting and greater awareness of by-mail voting has widened the opportunity for participation in the democratic process. Even so, getting people to vote can be stubbornly difficult sometimes.
This year, the virus outbreak would seem to be an impediment to voting. But will it be?
Some people will certainly will be reluctant to go to a polling place on Aug. 18 regardless of how much effort the Division of Elections puts in to make voting as virus-safe as possible. Maybe a good number of those people will opt to vote through other means, such as by mail or by voting in person now at a Division of Elections office while there are presumably fewer people about.
The indication so far is that a lot of people have indeed decided to do just that.
As of Friday, Division of Elections statistics show that 46,445 voters statewide have been issued by-mail ballots and that 12,297 have already returned them.
That’s far ahead of other primary elections. The number of voted ballots being returned is only going to climb with the election more than a week away.
Going through the data for the past eight primary elections, the latest available on the Division of Elections data page, shows just how much more extensive by-mail voting is for the 2020 primary. The previous high for the number of by-mail ballots issued in that period was 2008, when 16,381 ballots were mailed out. Of those, 11,041 were voted and returned to the Division of Elections, also the highest number among the eight previous primary elections.
That was a 67.4% vote and return rate of by-mail ballots in 2008.
It’s too late now to obtain a ballot to vote by mail, but other voting options exist. You can learn about them online at elections.alaska.gov/Core/AKVoteEarly.php or by calling the Fairbanks regional office of the Division of Elections at 451-2835.
If you want to vote in person, you can do it now. Early voting is underway. In Fairbanks, you can vote now at the regional Division of Elections office, located at 675 7th Avenue, Suite A2. If you are in Fairbanks but from another part of the state, don’t worry: The Fairbanks office has ballots for all 40 House districts. Check the Division of Elections early voting website for additional locations. It’s at www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/avolocationsp.php
If you’re looking for information about the candidates, check out the election guide included in today’s edition of the Daily News-Miner. You’ll find several pages of easy-to-use Q&As with the candidates for Interior seats in the Alaska Legislature as well for those campaigning for U.S. House and Senate. We’ve also included a list of local polling places. Not sure what district you are in? We’ve included the maps that will help you sort that out.
So get yourself ready and be sure to vote. There’s plenty of opportunity. And there are safe ways to do it.