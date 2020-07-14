It’s July and it’s tax time: Forgot about it since the April 15 deadline got extended? File now

News-Miner opinion: What an odd year this has been: Two important annual financial occurrences have moved to different spots on the calendar.
For Alaskans, it was the distribution of this year’s permanent fund dividend. The money started showing up in bank accounts on July 1 for those who chose direct deposit. Others will be getting their checks in the mail. For both, the payment is three months earlier than the usual October distribution thanks to a decision by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who ordered the early payout to help boost the virus-damaged economy and help Alaskans who suddenly found themselves out of work because of COVID-19.
The other big change, and also related to the virus outbreak, is the federal tax deadline. The usual April 15 deadline was extended to July 15 — that’s Wednesday of this week — so that those who owe taxes for 2019 wouldn’t have to be paying it right away as the virus outbreak was shutting down the economy and putting millions out of work.
The PFD and the IRS usually aren’t of concern in the same month. The dividend has an application deadline in March and a payout in October; the IRS has a deadline in April.
But here we are with both of them in July, so it’s a good time to remind Alaskans that the dividend is subject to federal taxes. You generally don’t get to keep all of it.
Here’s what the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division has to say about that:
“Dividends for adults are taxable for federal income tax purposes. Depending on the amount of the dividend, your child’s dividend may be taxable. Even if part or all of your dividend was garnisheed, the entire amount of the dividend must be reported as taxable income. If you fail to report the PFD on your federal income tax return, a negligence penalty or other sanctions may be imposed on you.”
The Dividend Division also makes this point: “The Permanent Fund Dividend Division does not provide tax advice to dividend recipients. Contact the IRS by calling 1 (800) 829-1040 or a tax preparer in your area for additional information.”
So on Wednesday, if you’ve waited until the last moment to file your federal taxes, don’t call the permanent fund offices with questions about taxation.
Some other basic information about the PFD regarding federal taxes can be found on the Permanent Fund Dividend Division’s website: https://pfd.alaska.gov/Payments/Tax-Information.
The federal government has a threshold for the amount of unearned income a child can receive in a year without having it taxed. Check with the IRS for the rules on that and on the ability of parents to include a child’s PFD filing in their own tax return.
If you can’t get your tax return wrapped up the end of the day Wednesday, seek an extension. The IRS allows it, but you’ve got to ask for it before the deadline.