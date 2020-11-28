Hold fast on labor contract: Fairbanks borough taxpayers aren’t going to want to pay more

News-Miner opinion: Leaders of the labor union representing about 400 employees of the Fairbanks North Star Borough can’t possibly expect their contract proposal to be given a warm welcome by the borough’s negotiators.
Can they?
And do the union’s leaders really think their proposal will be embraced widely by the borough’s property tax payers?
If they do, they could be in for quite a surprise.
Given the condition of the local economy and uncertainties about the future, with people out of work and businesses limping along, now isn’t the time for the borough government to be doling out big increases that could end up costing taxpayers more or causing existing services to be reduced to pay for those increases.
Here’s some of what the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association has asked for in its contract proposal to the borough:
• A 5% increase in the salary tables.
• A cost of living allowance.
• A change in the work schedule to four 10-hour days.
• An additional paid holiday, increasing the total number to 14.
• A new category of paid leave called “emergency leave.” Employees would get up two weeks of this type of paid leave.
• Four weeks of separation pay for an employee who is laid off.
• Six months of unpaid family and medical leave, an increase from the current six weeks.
• Compensation for internet service, a phone line, office equipment and any related liability, homeowners or rental insurance for employees working from home.
• Double-time wages for employees who are asked to work during operational closures due to inclement weather or an emergency declaration.
Those are just some of the items mentioned in a recent Daily News-Miner story, which was based on contract documents from both sides obtained under a public records request.
The borough administration has countered with a proposal that still grants some wage-related and time-off increases while wanting employees to pay more toward their health insurance.
The point here for both sides is that taxpayers aren’t going to want to fork out more money now.
Consider the borough’s current budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. That budget kept the property tax basically unchanged and reduced funding in several areas. The Borough Assembly approved a budget that reduced the local contribution to the Fairbanks school district by $1.5 million, eliminated public bus service during holidays, reduced funding to Explore Fairbanks for destination marketing by $500,000, and cut funding to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. by $50,000. The assembly also reduced by $1 million the amount it deposited in the facilities maintenance account.
Given that was the situation for the current budget, where is the money going to come from to expand on an already-generous existing employee contract?
In these exceptionally challenging times, the responsible course of action for the union and for the borough administration is to not ask expect more from the taxpayers and to not agree on a contract that reduces services.