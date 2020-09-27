Help for local journalism: A bipartisan proposal to help newspapers is rising in Congress

News-Miner opinion: For many years now, local newspapers have faced a significant financial strain due to a rapidly changing media market. The internet, for all its wonders, upended the long-running and highly successful business model of newspapers far and wide.
Staffs have been sharply reduced. Many newspapers closed.
And then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused advertising to dry up as other businesses closed or cut back their operations as the virus spread.
Throughout all of this, however, the need for news — especially local news — remains. And it’s proved its importance once again as people want information about how the pandemic is affecting them and their communities.
What’s to be done? The Daily News-Miner is among the newspapers across the nation that has felt the pinch and is looking for solutions.
One intriguing way is a piece of legislation in Congress called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
Here are the three pillars of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, H.R. 7640:
• A non-refundable tax credit for consumers of up to $250 annually to encourage them to purchase subscriptions to local news organizations. A tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in a person’s tax bill. The credit would apply to 80% of an individual’s subscription costs in the first year and 50% of the costs in the following four years. A non-refundable tax credit means that the credit cannot result in a refund check.
• A refundable payroll credit for newspaper employers for each journalist the newspaper employs. A refundable credit is treated like an overpayment of taxes.
• A non-refundable tax credit for small- to medium-sized businesses to encourage them to advertise with local newspapers and local radio and television stations. The credit can cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in the following four years.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona, has 61 co-sponsors as of Friday. The support is bipartisan, with 42 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young expressed support for the legislation this week in response to a query from the Daily News-Miner. The congressman, who isn’t listed yet as a cosponsor but said he intends to become one, had this to say:
“Like most other industries, local journalism has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to business models, acquisitions by out-of-state owners, and a decline in advertising have made it difficult for our local publications to remain solvent, and they need our support,” he said in an emailed response.
“The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is an important step forward for local papers. By providing tax credits to readers, journalists, and local businesses, we can help them weather these unprecedented times.”
The federal government already offers tax credits to support numerous types of businesses and to encourage certain behaviors by taxpayers.
There’s a residential energy tax credit for installing such energy-saving devices as solar panels, solar water heaters and wind turbines.
There’s a tax credit to help lower expenses during the first four years of higher education.
There’s one for adopting a child. One for investing for your eventual retirement. And one for your purchase of an electric vehicle.
So why not have one for local journalism, something that is a part of a larger practice that the Founding Fathers of our nation saw as vital to the sustainment of our form of government?
Too many news and information deserts, as they have come to be called, are arising across the country. These deserts are places where residents aren’t served by any local news organization.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is one important way to help community newspapers across the nation. Readers can help by encouraging Congress to approve it.