Grateful for the day: On this Thanksgiving, give thanks as you can and look forward with hope

News-Miner opinion: By most accounts, 2020 has been an unpleasant year.
The virus outbreak has killed and made sick so many people across our nation. It has thrashed the economies of Fairbanks, the state and the nation. Lives and lifestyles have been upended by it.
Wildfires have raged in the extreme across the Western states. We have seen social strife, with violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement, in many cities. National politics has been exceedingly toxic. On and on the bad news seemed to pour.
Wishing 2020 would hurry up and end is what a lot of people seem to be doing.
Nevertheless, here we are as a people marking today, Thanksgiving Day, as best we can in these unusual times.
Despite the difficulties of 2020, we remain thankful for this day and the days to come and look forward to a future with the virus in retreat and the economy in full rebound. It will happen.
A belief in the hope for the future can be held at any point in the year, but it comes into to particular focus as the year-end holiday period commences — as it has for generations. The words of a Daily News-Miner editorial of Thanksgiving Eve in 1939 capture well what we should hope for as we get ready to put 2020 behind us and look to 2021.
•••
Fewer lands have more reason to be truly grateful to a Divine Providence on Thanksgiving Day than Alaska.
Blessed with bounties of a successful year in her leading industries and with her people comparatively free from the scourge of disease of any kind. Without epidemics, disaster, war or economic distress, the country is one of marked contrast to many others.
From the hearts of every Alaskan sharing these blessings should come chorals of true thanksgiving — and at the same time there should accompany, them resolutions to firmly strive to keep Alaska free from those dire influences which would make Alaska otherwise than happy and contented.
Be grateful for the good things Alaska has and which is her pride — the pioneer spirit, a land free from contentious elements, subversive influences, un-American activities; economic conditions that bring grief to many another hapless land.
Keep Alaska truly Alaskan. Guard jealously her freedom and rights and the institutions and traditions of Alaska which make her the admiration and envy of America.
Then may Alaskans be truly grateful and thankful every day in the year and for years to come.
•••
Today, our fellow Alaskans, give thanks where you can, be safe amid the virus, and know that better days are ahead.