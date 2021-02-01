Governor’s plan to split departments is one to keep an eye on

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he wants to split the Department of Health and Social Services, with 10 different divisions and more than 3,000 employees, into two new and separate departments to streamline services, improve efficiency and, over time, save money.
If the Legislature does not sink the idea before July 1, the existing department will become the Department of Health, handling Medicaid, public health and public assistance, and the Department of Family and Community Services, which will be responsible for children’s protective services, Pioneer Homes, the Alaska Psychiatric Institute and juvenile justice.
“Now, some may say this is growing government,” Dunleavy said during his announcement of the split. “It is not. There’s no additions. It is just splitting it out.”
The Dunleavy administration says Alaska’s Medicaid program, with expenditures among the highest in the nation, has become so large it is the tail wagging the dog in the joint department, demanding much of its time and attention, particularly during the pandemic. Federal and state Medicaid spending in Alaska alone is more than $2 billion for the state’s more than 220,000 recipients.
Dividing the department will require appointment of a commissioner to head the new Department of Family and Community Services and staff, but Dunleavy says that will be accomplished without added expense. A new commissioner will require the Legislature’s confirmation.
There will be other expenses, too, but the total cost of dividing the Department of Health and Social Services is unknown and likely will not be known until sometime in the middle of next month. The DHSS 2020 budget for its commissioner’s office is about $4 million. Administrative services are $12.9 million.
Surely, setting up a new department will carry with it expenses. Dunleavy said he believed any increase would be “minimal” and eventually be offset by efficiencies in each of the new departments.
The Department of Health and Social Services clearly has become a King Kong among state departments and has become much too large and unwieldy, its services much too diversified to manage efficiently, and Medicaid sucking up all the oxygen in the room probably does not help. Dunleavy may be on the right track in trying to increase focus by splitting the department, but we remain skeptical.
It is difficult to understand how expenses can remain the same even with minimal redundancies in the new departments and few staff additions at the top of the management structure. Bureaucracies being what they are, they tend to grow.
If there are increased costs that later are offset by efficiencies and better services, that would be acceptable to most Alaskans. We hope the governor’s plan works.
Only time will tell.