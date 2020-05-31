Go on, explore our community: Visitors will be fewer, so let’s make the summer of 2020 our summer

News-Miner opinion: It almost feels like summer has been canceled.
Midnight Sun Festival. Canceled.
Goldpanners baseball, including the Midnight Sun Game. Canceled.
The Midnight Sun Run. Canceled.
Pioneer Park events and facilities. Canceled and closed.
Many summer camps for kids. Canceled.
Tanana Valley State Fair. Canceled.
Golden Days. An announcement is expected Monday.
Yes, it almost feels like summer has been canceled. But let’s look at it another way: We still need to get out, to recreate, to enjoy what we all know to be the all-too-short summer season in our part of the state. That’s why it’s heartening to know that many creative minds are thinking of ways to adapt — to make lemonade out of the lemons, as is often said.
Let’s start with the people who organize the Tanana Valley State Fair. Have they run into hiding just because they made the difficult yet appropriate decision to cancel the fair because of concerns about their ability to protect the public from the threat of the coronavirus? Not at all. What they have done, and are doing, is coming up with ideas to help the vendors who would normally be at the fair selling their goods and to also make other use of the fairgrounds.
Among their ideas: Community garage sales, where people can rent a table and sell their stuff. The first one of these was Friday and Saturday. That’s a great idea. Communities throughout the land do this, often calling them swap meets or flea markets. Another idea, still in its early stage, is something they are, for the moment, calling “Vendorfest.” Vendors would set up their booths across the fairgrounds, perhaps making it something like a large outdoor market. Maybe it would end up feeling like the fair — at least with the food and perhaps the face painting and other fund things.
On a broader scale, Explore Fairbanks, the visitors bureau, is thinking big by turning inward with its “Explore Local” campaign, which kicked off last week.
Fairbanks, like other Alaska communities, won’t be seeing the flood of out-of-state visitors this year. The tour buses won’t be rolling through town. The usual tourist destinations — the University of Alaska Museum of the North, Pioneer Park, and other places, along with eateries and other establishments — won’t have long lines. Locally owned businesses that thrive in the summer, that rely on tourist dollars to keep going, will be taking a financial hit.
That’s where the “Explore Local” campaign can help. It’s a pairing of two needs: The need for locals to have things to do in the summer since so many events have been canceled and the need for local businesses to have customers.
It’s a perfect match.
Here’s what Explore Fairbanks had to say about that in announcing the campaign:
“Explore Local encourages community members to participate in activities, attractions and tours commonly geared towards visitors. Taking outings to other local businesses that also typically benefit from visitor expenditures such as the five distilleries, four breweries, multiple eateries and made-in-Alaska shops is also encouraged.
“For those able to engage in more extensive activities, there are plenty of adventures to choose from. Entrepreneurial tour companies offer nature walks, hikes with huskies or reindeer, photo treks into the Interior, ATV tours and ziplining in Denali National Park, guided fishing tours, and unforgettable trips above the Arctic Circle to name just a few.”
And it is being done with safe health practices in mind.
Fairbanks and the surrounding communities are rich in things to do and see. As residents, we may overlook that each year, figuring we don’t want to deal with long lines of tourists. We love our visitors and recognize the important contribution they make to our economy, but they aren’t going to be here in the usual number this year. Not even close. That makes the summer of 2020 our summer, a chance to explore our own backyard in a less-crowded way.
Our local visitor industry leaders and others are adapting, making do, being creative. Take them up on their ideas.
Go ahead, explore.