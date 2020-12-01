Give a helping hand on Giving Tuesday: Our local nonprofits are an essential part of the Fairbanks community

News-Miner opinion: A community consists of many distinct elements, each doing its part to build a strong and caring place for its residents to live.
The health of a community’s nonprofit organizations, which provide a multitude of services, is essential. Without them, and without the people who work or volunteer with them, a community will surely struggle.
It’s an important message for today, Giving Tuesday.
The day, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, is a day in which people are encouraged to donate to a charitable organization. The support can come in any number of ways: a direct financial contribution, a donation of goods or services, a commitment to volunteer.
It’s a global affair that started in New York in 2012. It’s now a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, “inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”
“In an era of global crisis and disconnection, we need new rituals to connect us. As the world’s largest giving movement, we believe we can go further, faster when we unleash generosity together. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe. We believe that generosity leads to greater civic participation and other pro-social behaviors.”
More information about the Giving Tuesday effort is available online at hq.givingtuesday.org.
So what about here in Fairbanks?
Numerous nonprofits around our area are looking for your help.
For example, AmeriCorps VISTA of Fairbanks in collaboration with the United Way of the Tanana Valley, Thrivalaska and the Daily News-Miner, has a boot drive underway to collect boots for adults and children in our community who need them. The drive continues today with the Daily News-Miner as a drop-off point from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Others can use your help, too. Fairbanks Rescue Mission, Love INC of the Tanana Valley, Fairbanks Resource Agency, Literacy Council of Alaska, Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Bread Line, Fairbanks Youth Advocates — the list goes on and on of organizations and people needing your support to make the Fairbanks region a good and caring place in which to live.
And keep the Daily News-Miner in mind, also. The newspaper is owned by the Fairbanks-based Helen E. Snedden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Daily News-Miner through the foundation by using the “Support Local Journalism” information site at newsminer.com or by mailing your contribution to the Helen E. Snedden Foundation at P.O. Box 70432, Fairbanks, Alaska, 99707.
Nonprofit organizations assist our friends and neighbors in need.
Some provide entertainment. Others work to keep our community clean, to care for animals or the environment, or to provide information.
The list of tasks carried out by nonprofits is a long one.
So think about them and find a way to help today, Giving Tuesday. And do what you can the rest of the year also, for it is during difficult economic times that nonprofit organizations not only feel the pinch of reduced contributions but also the strain of being called on to assist a rising number of people.
They are only as strong as we make them.