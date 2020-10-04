Get out and vote: Local governments have a big effect on you, so have a say

News-Miner opinion: Tuesday is election day in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, but, as is happening more often in elections these days, voting has already begun.
For the October election, you can do the usual thing and show up at your polling place on Tuesday and vote in person. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
But what if you want to vote on Monday?
You can.
Absentee in-person voting, which is essentially another form of early voting, has been available for a little while, but the last day to use this process is Monday. It’s not available today.
Here’s how in-person absentee voting works: A person must go to city hall in either Fairbanks or North Pole or the drive-thru at the Borough Administrative Center and complete an absentee ballot request form. Upon meeting the requirements, the voter will be given a ballot at that time. The voter will then mark the ballot right there, place it in the provided envelope, and hand it back to the election official. Hours at the Fairbanks and North Pole city halls and the Borough Administrative Center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee in-person will also be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in Shoppers Forum Mall on Airport Way.
If you need information about the candidates, the Daily News-Miner has it for you. You can find our stories about the many candidates running for local office online at http://www.newsminer.com/news/politics.
If you need a refresher of who’s on the ballot, here’s the list:
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly
Seat D: Donald Crocker, Chris Ludtke, Tammie Wilson
Seat E: Jimi Cash, Shaun Tacke
Seat H: Aaron Lojewski, Ryan VanReenan
Fairbanks school board
Seat E: Tim Doran, Jeffrey Rentzel
Seat F: Gregory Kahoe, Sean Rice, Brianna Gray, April Smith
Seat G: Brandon Boylan, Maggie Matheson
Interior Gas Utility board of directors
Seat C: Luke Hopkins
Seat D: Bert Bell
Fairbanks City Council
Seat E: Lonny Marney, Sue Sprinkle
Seat F: Charles Foster III, Robert Howard, David van den Berg, Jim Clark, Montean Jackson
North Pole City Council
Two seats (Seats go to top winners overall): Aino Welch, DeJohn Cromer
Local government has a great impact on the daily lives of residents. Think about it: local taxes, land use issues, parks and recreation, streets, snow plowing, libraries, schools, economic development and so on. So take the time to learn about local candidates.
And make time to vote.