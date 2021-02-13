From Yukon Quest to Summit Quest, the race will go on: It’s a faster contest this year with new mushers making their mark

News-Miner opinion: The Yukon Quest International Sled Dog race will have a different look and feel this year when 18 mushers blast off today in search of a win. And as we know, this has been no ordinary year.
COVID-19 has altered lots of Fairbanks events since the pandemic started in 2020, and the international mushing contest that runs from Fairbanks to White Horse, Yukon, is no different. Unlike the Midnight Sun Festival or Tanana Valley State Fair, the Quest, while officially not happening, is still happening — in a shorter, revamped format. Racers this year are running what organizers are calling the Summit Quest 300, a shorter version of the international race that closely mirrors the Yukon Quest 300. It’s all on this side of the international border but still tackles that famed obstacle and every musher’s favorite challenge, Eagle Summit.
The revamped race starts at 11 a.m. in Two Rivers with mushers leaving from Pleasant Valley Store. From there, they will tackle a 40-mile loop through the area before hitting the traditional Yukon Quest 300 route to Mile 101, over the giant that is Eagle Summit, then into Central, on to Circle, and then back to the finish line in Central. It’s a shorter race for sure but one that has all the interest and fandom of the international event. While no throngs of fans will gather on the Cushman Street Bridge to see the mushers off today on the Chena River, they’ll no doubt gather in Two Rivers to cheer on their favorites, snap selfies with the teams, and praise the stamina and skill of the dogs.
What is encouraging about this year’s race is the list of new mushers. The Summit Quest 300 includes a slate of rookies, ensuring that the sport has a future in Alaska. Eleven newbies are going up against seven veterans, with some of the rookies sure to capture the attention of Quest fans. For the veterans, however, the race is a familiar friend, something they’ve tackled before. With names like Hugh Neff, Jodie Bailey and Misha Wiljes returning, among others, the veterans are sure to give the rookies a run for the money. In a race that’s part skill, part strategy and part luck, every decision counts. That’s where the veteran mushers hold the edge but as we all know, the race is anyone’s to win.
And as anyone who follows mushing knows, there are always surprises on the trail. From weather to frostbite danger to overflow, anything can happen. That uncertainty is something each musher is aware of, not only for themselves but for their team. One uncertainty race organizers are trying hard to prevent this year is the spread of coronavirus to locales and villages on the race route, hence more reasoning for a shorter, revamped race. Less media on the trail, fewer checkpoints and less contact with spectators are all designed to protect both mushers and race watchers.
Organizers are hopeful, though, for the future. With Fairbanks as the home of the rugged 1,000-mile international race and a hotspot for Interior Alaska mushing, organizers are looking ahead to 2022 with the hope of resuming the epic wilderness challenge. Time will tell for that race, but it’s one we want to see come back, bigger than ever.
In the meantime, today’s smaller race, while shorter in distance, is still long on one thing we love: the official sport of Alaska. Here’s to a good race, mushers. See you at the finish line.