For those who have served: On this Veterans Day, remember their strength is our peace

News-Miner opinion: “May the memories of the awful sacrifice of the past serve as an object lesson of the blessings of peace and inspire the hope that Armistice day be observed not in vain but with the constant thought of less selfishness among nations, better understandings and the hastening of time when wars and rumors of wars will darken the world no more.”
— Excerpt from Daily News-Miner editorial of Nov. 11, 1938, the first official Armistice Day, 20 years after the end of World War I.
“Some day, perhaps, all holidays set aside to commemorate those who fought the world’s wars can be concentrated in one. It might be called ‘World Peace Day.’ That time has not yet come.”
— Excerpt from Daily News-Miner editorial of June 2, 1954, one day after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law a bill changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
“... let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
— From the Oct. 8, 1954 proclamation by President Dwight D. Eisenhower regarding the first Veterans Day that year.
Today, in 2020, we again mark Veterans Day, a day that now has come to rightly recognize not only the sacrifice of those who served during wartime but also those who served during peacetime, for without a military available during peacetime, that peace is not secured.
The Fairbanks area is well-known as a welcoming military town, having two major installations nearby — Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base. And we therefore have a number of veterans among us.
How many do we have? A lot. Alaska has among the highest percentages of veterans, at 10% of its total population, according to a 2016 study — the most recent — by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s percentage was a bit higher at 11%, or just under 11,000 veterans.
The study noted that the U.S. Census Bureau reported that Alaska was home to more than 18,000 veterans who served after 2001 alone, “a number that is certain to climb as many of today’s 20,000-plus active-duty personnel complete their service.”
So today, let it be more than just a day on the calendar. Remember that peace and freedom are fragile without people to guard it.
We have our veterans to thank for that. And we also have today’s members of our military to thank, for they are the veterans of tomorrow.