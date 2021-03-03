Fish and Wildlife vs. Kaktovik Inupiat Corp.: Federal agency’s missteps need a better explanation

News-Miner opinion: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s denial of the Kaktovik Inupiat Corp.’s application to conduct seismic activity on its own private land within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, granted to them in 1980 by ANILCA, is sparking a furious response.
The federal agency claims the corporation missed a Feb. 13 deadline to complete three aerial polar bear surveys required ahead of the seismic work in the refuge. For its part, KIC claims the “agency’s own negligence, irresponsibility and failure to do its job” is the problem and demands an apology.
KIC is the village corporation of Kaktovik, a small, isolated village of about 180 residents near the Canadian border on the oil-rich North Slope, and the only village on the largely featureless 19.6 million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain, known as the “1002 Area.” The only test well ever drilled in the refuge, KIC-1, was drilled about 15 miles southwest of the tiny village about 30 years ago; the results have never been released to the public.
The refuge, created in 1980, is believed to hold billions of barrels of oil. The KIC corporation says it had been working since last August on its ill-fated seismic work proposal.
“KIC specifically inquired with Fish and Wildlife as to whether or not the aerial surveys could begin prior to issuance of the (incidental harassment authorization) permit, and we were told no,” said KIC President Matthew Rexford. “We offered to fly higher with our aircraft; we offered to reduce noise levels; and we offered to accommodate any other potential impacts. The answer was consistently no.
“Our problem was that we couldn’t conduct the aerial surveys without the IHA authorization from the USFWS, but we also couldn’t get permitted for seismic by that same agency without conducting them. They held all the cards, and then we saw a lot of delays and excuses from them.”
Upon learning of the denial, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Congressman Don Young, issued a joint release saying they were “appalled to learn that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service blatantly misled Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation with regard to KIC’s application to conduct a seismic survey on their own lands.
“For the USFWS to then cast blame on KIC for failing to perform an activity that they were not given explicit authorization to complete is a clear indication that the USFWS had no intention of allowing this process to continue. It is imperative that the USFWS expeditiously correct this issue.”
Sullivan went further, saying he suspects Fish and Wildlife Service employees were trying to undermine ANWR development. Major groups such as the Audubon Society oppose oil and gas exploration in the refuge, saying it will harm wildlife, such as polar bears and caribou, and the environment.
To us, oil and gas exploration on a tiny sliver of the 1.5 million-acre coastal plain, especially with modern safeguards in place, can be carried out safely. What is necessary for that to happen is a fair and balanced look at proposals to undertake necessary work.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s mission statement calls for “Working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.” At some point, at least in dealing with KIC, the “working with others” part appears to have fallen by the wayside.
As Alaskans, we all expect fair treatment from agencies representing our government. In this case, whether from confusion or, as Sullivan suggests, because of something more sinister, the ball was dropped during the agency’s dealing with KIC.
What is needed now, to parrot Alaska’s congressional delegation, is for the Fish and Wildlife Service to “expeditiously correct this issue.”
And soon.