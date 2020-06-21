End of the road for ‘The Bus’: Removal of the ‘Into the Wild’ magnet was long overdue

News-Miner opinion: Good riddance to The Bus.
Lives have been lost in pursuit of some mystical component of the rusting piece of metal or just because people were curious about. And that’s all it was — a piece of junk, really.
But no more. The bus that was the home of wanderer Chris McCandless for 114 days, and in which he died, was finally removed from its spot on the Stampede Trail last week by the Department of Natural Resources, with assistance from the Alaska Army National Guard.
Removal of the bus surely won’t stop some people, inspired by the “Into the Wild” book and movie about Mr. McCandless, from visiting the site where the bus once sat. They’ll still go there, but perhaps in fewer number, to try to get their own understanding of what Mr. McCandless was trying to accomplish in his life.
But the physical lure of old Fairbanks City Transit System Bus 142 itself is gone.
Momentum had been building, albeit slowly, to finally do something about the bus, which had been at that one site 25 miles west of the Parks Highway since 1959.
The options were limited.
It could be left alone, meaning acceptance that others might die or need to be rescued on a visit to the bus.
Or it could be made more accessible by putting a footbridge over the Teklanika River. But that, too, is inviting trouble — and potential liability.
The families of three people who died on visits to or from the bus proposed the bridge and paid for an engineering firm to make the case for it, but the Denali Borough Assembly earlier this year declined the families’ request to act as a sponsor for the project for the acquisition of permits and to become involved in other ways.
Instead, the Denali Borough Assembly made the only smart choice: approving a resolution calling for state and federal agencies to work together to remove the bus.
The resolution noted that “numerous rescues provided by National Park Service, Alaska State Troopers, the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department and local residents have utilized valuable federal, state and local resources” and that “the borough believes that moving the bus will result in fewer dangerous river crossings, thus making the borough a safer place with fewer burdens upon local volunteer emergency responders and state public safety officers.”
The resolution also remarked on the deteriorating condition of the bus, stating that it is “in such a state of disrepair, with broken windows, that it does not effectively serve as shelter for travelers.
It was a hulk of old metal, and it needed to go.
And now it’s gone.
While the state figures out what to do with the bus, anyone wanting to see what it looked like can visit a life-size replica at 49th State Brewing Co. in Healy. It’s there near the front of the building. You can take a photograph of it and imagine all you want about Chris McCandless and his philosophy of life.
And you won’t die or need to be rescued while doing it.