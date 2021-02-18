Emergency declaration falls victim to legislative inertia: Letting pandemic assistance slip away could hurt Alaska

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Legislature inexplicably allowed Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration to expire, and there may be a hefty price tag for that.
While the Senate organized Jan. 19, on the first day of the legislative session, the House failed until late last week to choose its leadership. The result? Among other things, Dunleavy’s emergency declaration, pivotal in the state’s pandemic response, became a victim of legislative inertia.
That made Alaska one of only two states without such a declaration. Michigan is the other.
Dunleavy repeatedly has said that while the Legislature is in session any declaration extension is the Legislature’s responsibility. He offered Senate Bill 56 to extend the emergency declaration until Sept. 30 and it has support from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the state hospital association, but remains stuck in the Senate Finance Committee.
When the emergency declaration expired one minute past midnight Sunday, scores of regulations earlier suspended to help the state better deliver health care and address the pandemic went back into effect. A host of federal waivers also fell by the wayside.
Vaccine distribution and some treatments, in large part, depended on legal authority afforded by the declaration. It affected everything from vaccine allocation and use of the National Guard to transport the vaccine across Alaska, to hospital configuration and establishing testing sites. The expiration also ended the state’s authority to prioritize shots for at-risk Alaskans.
If that were not enough, allowing the order to expire cost Alaska a third of its $23 million monthly federal food stamp aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and put an end to mandatory airport COVID-19 testing, which had turned up more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19.
The list of known consequences from the expiration is long and unsettling. Nobody seems sure what unforeseen repercussions might loom in the future.
Despite Alaska having one of the nation’s lowest COVID-19 death rates, the state is not out of the woods when it comes to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, and it needs every possible tool to battle the virus. Allowing Dunleavy’s emergency declaration to expire and losing the authority and federal aid the declaration offered was a gross mistake. That it was allowed to expire largely because of political wrangling and in-fighting makes it worse.
Alaskans expect their representatives and senators in the Legislature to do what is right for Alaska. Hamstringing the executive branch as it battles a deadly pandemic seems simply wrong, especially when there have been 56,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska and more than 270 deaths.
The 32nd Alaska Legislature, at least early in the session, is falling short of what Alaskans expect.