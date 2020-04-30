News-Miner Opinion

Eielson’s future is our bright spot: Beginning of F-35 arrivals will be a boost to local economy

News-Miner opinion: Images of the first two F-35s arriving at Eielson Air Force Base last week put the exclamation mark on a remarkable change of fortune for the base and the communities of Fairbanks and North Pole. 

It was back in May of 2005 that our community heard the devastating news: The Department of Defense had proposed, as part of a periodic base realignment, the mothballing of Eielson. The squadrons of F-16 and A-10 jets were to be sent elsewhere, and the base was to be placed into what was being called “warm status.”

It would mean basically the death of the base and a major hit to the local economy. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development was blunt in an extensive August 2005 assessment of the potential impact:

“The projected population loss in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is estimated by the Defense Department to be more than 6,000, which represents a 7% reduction. Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development analysts estimate employment reductions of well over 10%.”

“The Air Force’s presence in the Fairbanks area is an important economic force. Its influence filters down to all local industry sectors,” it continued. “While it is difficult to delineate, it is clear that the proposed realignment would have a significant negative impact. Fairbanks would suffer a substantial loss of economic stability that would be difficult to replace with private sector economic activity.”

The dark times didn’t materialize in full. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, a body created by Congress to review Pentagon closure recommendations, rejected the closure of Eielson. The panel did allow for the removal of the A-10s, leaving the F-16s in place and keeping Eielson open.

Still, uncertainty continually surrounded Eielson in the years since that decision.

That ended with the decision to place two squadrons of F-35s at the base.

The future is much brighter now. Eielson will see continued high activity.

A September 2018 study for the borough indicated the arrival of the F-35s will be responsible for an additional 5,600 people living in the borough by the end of next year. That includes active-duty personnel, civilian employees, consultants and nearly 1,800 dependents.

As for jobs, that same study estimated that basing of the F-35s at Eielson will create 4,215 jobs by the end of next year, declining to 3,358 jobs as construction related to the F-35s winds down.

The touchdown last week of the two fighter jets, which will be followed by an additional 52 of the aircraft through the end of next year and more and more people, was some welcome good news in a troubled social and economic period for our community and state. We’ll be looking forward to that steady buildup at the base over the ensuing months.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has long benefited by its association with the military. As state analysts have noted, the military’s reach runs throughout our economy. The arrival of the first of the F-35s to be stationed at Eielson Air Force Base ensures that association will continue for a long time to come.

Locations

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.