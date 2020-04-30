Eielson’s future is our bright spot: Beginning of F-35 arrivals will be a boost to local economy

News-Miner opinion: Images of the first two F-35s arriving at Eielson Air Force Base last week put the exclamation mark on a remarkable change of fortune for the base and the communities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
It was back in May of 2005 that our community heard the devastating news: The Department of Defense had proposed, as part of a periodic base realignment, the mothballing of Eielson. The squadrons of F-16 and A-10 jets were to be sent elsewhere, and the base was to be placed into what was being called “warm status.”
It would mean basically the death of the base and a major hit to the local economy. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development was blunt in an extensive August 2005 assessment of the potential impact:
“The projected population loss in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is estimated by the Defense Department to be more than 6,000, which represents a 7% reduction. Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development analysts estimate employment reductions of well over 10%.”
“The Air Force’s presence in the Fairbanks area is an important economic force. Its influence filters down to all local industry sectors,” it continued. “While it is difficult to delineate, it is clear that the proposed realignment would have a significant negative impact. Fairbanks would suffer a substantial loss of economic stability that would be difficult to replace with private sector economic activity.”
The dark times didn’t materialize in full. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, a body created by Congress to review Pentagon closure recommendations, rejected the closure of Eielson. The panel did allow for the removal of the A-10s, leaving the F-16s in place and keeping Eielson open.
Still, uncertainty continually surrounded Eielson in the years since that decision.
That ended with the decision to place two squadrons of F-35s at the base.
The future is much brighter now. Eielson will see continued high activity.
A September 2018 study for the borough indicated the arrival of the F-35s will be responsible for an additional 5,600 people living in the borough by the end of next year. That includes active-duty personnel, civilian employees, consultants and nearly 1,800 dependents.
As for jobs, that same study estimated that basing of the F-35s at Eielson will create 4,215 jobs by the end of next year, declining to 3,358 jobs as construction related to the F-35s winds down.
The touchdown last week of the two fighter jets, which will be followed by an additional 52 of the aircraft through the end of next year and more and more people, was some welcome good news in a troubled social and economic period for our community and state. We’ll be looking forward to that steady buildup at the base over the ensuing months.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has long benefited by its association with the military. As state analysts have noted, the military’s reach runs throughout our economy. The arrival of the first of the F-35s to be stationed at Eielson Air Force Base ensures that association will continue for a long time to come.